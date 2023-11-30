Man sets bedridden father ablaze for not giving money in Kerala's Kollam 

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Paravur police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly killing his 85-year-old father, P Sreenivasan, by setting him on fire. The accused is S Anilkumar, of Kottapuram.

According to the police, Anilkumar visited his parents’ residence, seeking Rs 1 lakh for his son’s education expenses and buying a new autorickshaw. When his request was denied, he became enraged. Later, he bought petrol in a plastic bottle, poured it on his bedridden father, and set him ablaze.

The police and fire and rescue teams arrived at the spot after being alerted by local people. The officials extinguished the flames and rushed the victim to Government Taluk Hospital, Paravur, where he was pronounced dead. Residents in the area revealed that the accused frequently quarrelled with his parents.

