Home States Kerala

Man sets bedridden father ablaze for not giving money in Kerala's Kollam 

The man visited his parents’ residence, seeking Rs 1 lakh for his son’s education expenses and buying a new autorickshaw. When his request was denied, he became enraged.

Published: 30th November 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fire, Blaze

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Paravur police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly killing his 85-year-old father, P Sreenivasan, by setting him on fire. The accused is S Anilkumar, of Kottapuram.

According to the police, Anilkumar visited his parents’ residence, seeking Rs 1 lakh for his son’s education expenses and buying a new autorickshaw. When his request was denied, he became enraged. Later, he bought petrol in a plastic bottle, poured it on his bedridden father, and set him ablaze. 

The police and fire and rescue teams arrived at the spot after being alerted by local people. The officials extinguished the flames and rushed the victim to Government Taluk Hospital, Paravur, where he was pronounced dead. Residents in the area revealed that the accused frequently quarrelled with his parents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp