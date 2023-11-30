Rahul hints at seeking reelection from Wayanad

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Indicating that he would contest from Wayanad in the coming Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought to strike an emotional chord with the people of the constituency, which he called his second home.

“I now feel that Wayanad is my second home and feel like I’m coming back to my family here. I’m quite happy because I don’t think many people get the opportunity to enjoy their work as if they are going back to their family and working with their family,” he said at an event to lay the foundation stone for Thiruvali Pain and Palliative Care Society in Malappuram.

He also urged people to help others when they are struggling, especially when dealing with diseases like cancer. “As a member of parliament, I see a lot of people who are suffering. The worst fear anyone has is one’s friend or relative having cancer.

But you will get to see the best characters when they have a friend or relative who is ailing from cancer. You can see love, affection, and bravery in those situations. But it’s our duty to help other people, especially when they are struggling with diseases like cancer,” he said. He added that he plans to bring his mother, Sonia Gandhi, to Kerala.

“In the end, I see Wayanad and Kerala as one big extended family. I can see the spirit of unity and togetherness in Kerala is very deep. It’s your history and culture - respect for different religions and different cultures. So, I’m also learning something new when I come here. I’d like to thank everyone here. Now my next plan is to bring my mother Sonia Gandhi here,” he said.

Earlier, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Kerala Tariq Anwar said that Rahul Gandhi will seek reelection from Wayanad. He told a television channel that there is no reason for Rahul to shift from Wayanad.

“He got so much love and affection from Wayanad. He loves the people of Wayanad and has connection with the people of the constituency,” Anwar said.

There were speculations that Rahul may shift to a constituency in north India. One reason cited was that the Congress leader seeking help from IUML may affect the poll prospects of the party in the north. IUML’s support for Rahul was the main campaign point for the BJP there in the last Lok Sabha elections.

RUMOUR MILL

There were speculations that Rahul may shift to a constituency in north India

Main reason cited was that the Congress leader seeking help from IUML may affect the party’s poll prospects in the north

IUML’s support was the main campaign point for the BJP against Congress in last LS polls

