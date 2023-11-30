Survey: 79 bird species make wetlands near Tirurangadi their home

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A recent bird survey, overseen by the Malappuram social forestry division, has identified the presence of 79 species in the wetlands of Cherumukku-Venchali, near Tirurangadi.

The survey, conducted in partnership with PSMO College Bhoomitra Sena Club, Friends of Nature, Malappuram Birders, and Cherumukku Sincere Club, also found an increase in the populations of the Oriental darter and the black-headed ibis, both of which are under threat of extinction.

Additionally, the Asian openbill and grey-headed swamphen have shown an increase in numbers compared to the previous year’s survey.

The survey further highlighted changes in bird behaviour, noting that species such as the purple heron, black-headed ibis, and Oriental darter, which previously utilised the wetlands for hunting, have now started to adopt the area as their habitats and breeding grounds.

Kabeerali P, a birder and an assistant professor at PSMO College, said, “This shift in behaviour signifies a notable development in the ecological dynamics of the wetland.”

“In the preceding year, we conducted a comprehensive survey in the same area, successfully identifying 80 distinct bird species. Our findings suggest a noteworthy trend: the birds have increasingly incorporated this locale into their activities for various purposes. However, this positive trend is not observed across many

other areas. In certain surveys, it is conceivable for birders to notice a decline in the number of birds compared to previous years.

This suggests that these areas present challenges for bird habitation, potentially attributable to heightened levels of pollution. The ramifications of such pollution extend beyond the avian population, posing eventual threats to human well-being,” Kabeerali noted.

According to birders who conducted the survey, the initiative underscores the imperative to protect the Cherumukku-Venchali wetlands, emphasising their critical role in ensuring the welfare of both avian and human communities.

