Home States Kerala

Survey: 79 bird species make wetlands near Tirurangadi their home

 A recent bird survey, overseen by the Malappuram social forestry division, has identified the presence of 79 species in the wetlands of Cherumukku-Venchali, near Tirurangadi.

Published: 30th November 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A recent bird survey, overseen by the Malappuram social forestry division, has identified the presence of 79 species in the wetlands of Cherumukku-Venchali, near Tirurangadi.

The survey, conducted in partnership with PSMO College Bhoomitra Sena Club, Friends of Nature, Malappuram Birders, and Cherumukku Sincere Club, also found an increase in the populations of the Oriental darter and the black-headed ibis, both of which are under threat of extinction. 

Additionally, the Asian openbill and grey-headed swamphen have shown an increase in numbers compared to the previous year’s survey.

The survey further highlighted changes in bird behaviour, noting that species such as the purple heron, black-headed ibis, and Oriental darter, which previously utilised the wetlands for hunting, have now started to adopt the area as their habitats and breeding grounds.

Kabeerali P, a birder and an assistant professor at PSMO College, said, “This shift in behaviour signifies a notable development in the ecological dynamics of the wetland.”

“In the preceding year, we conducted a comprehensive survey in the same area, successfully identifying 80 distinct bird species. Our findings suggest a noteworthy trend: the birds have increasingly incorporated this locale into their activities for various purposes. However, this positive trend is not observed across many 
other areas. In certain surveys, it is conceivable for birders to notice a decline in the number of birds compared to previous years.

This suggests that these areas present challenges for bird habitation, potentially attributable to heightened levels of pollution. The ramifications of such pollution extend beyond the avian population, posing eventual threats to human well-being,” Kabeerali noted.

According to birders who conducted the survey, the initiative underscores the imperative to protect the Cherumukku-Venchali wetlands, emphasising their critical role in ensuring the welfare of both avian and human communities. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp