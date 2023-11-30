Voter ID row: No role in Kerala YC polls, Congress tells chief electoral officer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Congress state leadership has informed the Chief Electoral Officer that it neither has any role in the membership campaign nor the Youth Congress election which had snowballed into a major controversy over the fake voter identity cards.

The CEO had sent a letter in the wake of complaints that bogus electoral ID cards issued by the Election Commission of India were used in the recent Youth Congress state organisational polls. T U Radhakrishnan, Congress state general secretary (organization), told TNIE that when the newly elected YC president Rahul Mamkoottathil had initially not replied to the CEO’s letter, they apparently approached the Congress state leadership.

The CEO had sent a letter to Rahul a week ago but he did not not reply to it initially. This led the CEO to write to Congress state president K Sudhakaran citing that they are yet to get a reply from Rahul. “Our view is that YC is a separate entity even though it’s a feeder organisation of the Congress. We informed the EC that we don’t have any responsibility in the YC election which has to be taken up with them directly”, he said.

‘INDEPENDENT STAND’

A YC leader told TNIE that the party leadership had informed the CEO that the YC leadership has an independent stand which need not be taken up directly with the parent organisation

