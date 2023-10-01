Home States Kerala

After 20 years, Udyogamandal theatre to be relaunched as multiplex

Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited has given the property, which was closed down due to financial crisis, to a private party on lease which will relaunch the old theatre as a multiplex.

Published: 01st October 2023

Udyogamandal theatre at Eloor

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: Udyogamandal Theatre, owned by Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) in Eloor, is set to be reopened after 20 years. 

FACT has given the property, which was closed down due to financial crisis, to a private party on lease which will relaunch the old theatre as a multiplex. FACT chief managing director Kishor Rungta said a multiplex with all facilities, including ample space for parking, will be set up in place of the old theatre. “Tender proceedings for the same have been completed,” said Kishor. 

According to a FACT official, the multiplex is expected to be launched by March 2024. “We have given the property for license agreement for 15 years. The renovated theatre will have three screens. Anurag Cinemas, based in Shoranur, won the bid for the project,” said the official. 

Anurag Cinemas has received the permit from Eloor municipality to start the renovation work. “They are now waiting for approvals from other authorities to start the work. Officials of Anurag Cinemas have ensured us that the Udyogamandal theatre will be made the number one theatre in Ernakulam,” he added. 
The Udyogamandal Theatre was closed down in 2004 following a financial loss. “The theatre had only a few shows.

Numerous theatres opened in the area also reduced the number of movie-goers coming to Udyogamandal. We closed down the facility in 2004. However, other theatres in the area were also shut down eventually,” said the official. The theatre was set up in 1964 to ensure that the township has every facility and functioned for only 40 years.

