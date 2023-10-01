ISL, Gandhi Jayanti: Metro offers discount

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has announced additional train services on October 1 in the wake of the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor. It also suggests using the metro parking facility to avoid traffic snarls on the road.

The last train from JLN Stadium towards both Aluva and SN Junction will be at 11:30 PM. The KMRL has also announced a 50 per cent discount on ticket rates from 10 PM onwards. Kochi Metro has also announced a discount on ticket fares for commuters on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. While the minimum ticket fare will remain at Rs 10, the distance for which the passengers are charged between Rs 20 and Rs 60 can be covered at just Rs 20 on October 2.

The special discount will be available on paper QR, mobile QR and the Kochi One Card. Kochi One card customers will get the discount as cash back. Kochi Metro is also participating in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign of the Union government. As part of this, officials will clean the premises of Kochi Metro’s corporate office and Kochi Metro yard at Muttom at 10 AM on October 1.

