Kerala: Cop killed, three injured after police control room vehicle crashes into lamp post

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policeman on duty died after the Control Room Vehicle he was travelling rammed into a high-mast light pole near AKG Centre here on Sunday morning.

Ajaya Kumar

Ajaya Kumar, who was working in the police control room was the deceased.

The vehicle was going towards a nearby petrol pump to refill after patrolling duty. As it reached near the AKG Centre by 5.30 am, the driver lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider and hit the pole.

There were three cops in the vehicle. Two on the front seats managed to escape with minor injuries. Ajaya Kumar, who on the backseat, sustained injuries in his head and chest. He was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved.

