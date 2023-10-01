Rain to continue, yellow alert in five districts in Kerala today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain that lashed the state on Saturday did not lead to any major untoward incidents. The cricket World Cup warm-up match between Australia and the Netherlands at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram was delayed.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur on Sunday. The five districts have been placed on yellow alert. Fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea. The well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea, off the south Konkan-Goa coasts, has intensified into a depression over the same region, the department said.

In Alappuzha, three houses were partially damaged while hundreds of acres of paddy fields were left submerged. A house in Chengannur and two residences in Kuttanad were affected. The second paddy crop was partially submerged at Edathua, Thakazhy, Muttar, Thalavady, and Champakulam. In Thrissur, vehicular traffic on the Manakody-Pullu road was restricted, due to the increased water levels in the Kole wetlands. Since the road lies in a low-lying area, waterlogging has been a major issue during monsoons. The shutters of the Poomala dam were opened on Friday after the issue of the requisite warning.

Heavy rain in Malappuram district was accompanied by strong winds. In Vadakkangara, three houses suffered partial damage from falling trees. But no one was injured. Local residents, along with members of different organisations came together to clear the debris from the affected homes.

The ODI warm-up match at Greenfield Stadium was cut short to 23 overs. Play, which was scheduled to begin at 2 PM, started only at 6:45 PM. On Friday, the match between Afghanistan and South Africa was washed away.

