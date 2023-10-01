Two doctors die after car plunges into river in Kochi; 3 rescued

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two doctors lost their lives after the car in which they were travelling with three other friends plunged into the Gothuruth river in Kochi at around 1 am this morning.

According to reports, the five people were travelling using Google Maps in heavy rains when the accident took place. While three people were rescued from the vehicle, including a male nurse and a medical student, the rescuers found the bodies of the two doctors floating in the river.

The deceased are identified as Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal who were practicing at a private hospital in Kodungallur. They were returning after Dr Advaith's birthday party.

The rescue efforts were carried out by local people along with fire and rescue personnel. The rescued individuals were fortunate to escape the accident with minor injuries and are said to be in satisfactory condition.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 1 a.m., and the police believe low visibility caused by heavy rains caused the accident. "We have initiated a probe," said a police officer.

This tragic accident has left the medical community in shock. The departed doctors were respected members of the medical fraternity. The Kodungallur Private Hospital expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the two doctors.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have urged drivers to be cautious while travelling during adverse weather conditions. The unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of exercising caution when behind the wheel and avoiding distractions like mobile navigation apps while driving.

KOCHI: Two doctors lost their lives after the car in which they were travelling with three other friends plunged into the Gothuruth river in Kochi at around 1 am this morning. According to reports, the five people were travelling using Google Maps in heavy rains when the accident took place. While three people were rescued from the vehicle, including a male nurse and a medical student, the rescuers found the bodies of the two doctors floating in the river. The deceased are identified as Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal who were practicing at a private hospital in Kodungallur. They were returning after Dr Advaith's birthday party.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The rescue efforts were carried out by local people along with fire and rescue personnel. The rescued individuals were fortunate to escape the accident with minor injuries and are said to be in satisfactory condition. According to the police, the accident occurred around 1 a.m., and the police believe low visibility caused by heavy rains caused the accident. "We have initiated a probe," said a police officer. This tragic accident has left the medical community in shock. The departed doctors were respected members of the medical fraternity. The Kodungallur Private Hospital expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the two doctors. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have urged drivers to be cautious while travelling during adverse weather conditions. The unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of exercising caution when behind the wheel and avoiding distractions like mobile navigation apps while driving.