Home States Kerala

Two doctors die after car plunges into river in Kochi; 3 rescued

According to reports, the five people were travelling using Google Maps in heavy rains when the accident took place.

Published: 01st October 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two doctors lost their lives after the car in which they were travelling with three other friends plunged into the Gothuruth river in Kochi at around 1 am this morning.

According to reports, the five people were travelling using Google Maps in heavy rains when the accident took place. While three people were rescued from the vehicle, including a male nurse and a medical student, the rescuers found the bodies of the two doctors floating in the river.

The deceased are identified as Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal who were practicing at a private hospital in Kodungallur. They were returning after Dr Advaith's birthday party.

The rescue efforts were carried out by local people along with fire and rescue personnel. The rescued individuals were fortunate to escape the accident with minor injuries and are said to be in satisfactory condition.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 1 a.m., and the police believe low visibility caused by heavy rains caused the accident. "We have initiated a probe," said a police officer.

This tragic accident has left the medical community in shock. The departed doctors were respected members of the medical fraternity. The Kodungallur Private Hospital expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the two doctors.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and have urged drivers to be cautious while travelling during adverse weather conditions. The unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of exercising caution when behind the wheel and avoiding distractions like mobile navigation apps while driving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp