CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses UDF and BJP of hindering Kerala’s development

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that both the UDF and BJP have adopted a stance that opposes the development of the state and are striving to obstruct its advancement. Speaking at the Kodiyeri Balakrishnan commemoration meeting on the first anniversary of the former CPM state secretary’s passing in Thalasserry, Pinarayi accused the UDF of not opposing the central government’s detrimental policies and of having a secret alliance with the BJP in the state.

“The central government has been obstructing development initiatives in the state and has adopted a vindictive stance towards Kerala. Currently, Kerala stands as a separate island in the country because it is the only state led by a leftist government. Leftist governments cannot implement extreme right-wing ideologies,” Pinarayi said.

He also expressed confidence that by January 2025, extreme poverty would be eradicated in Kerala. Pinarayi praised Kodiyeri as a true communist who dedicated his life to the party, noting his resilience in the face of political opposition. He also lauded Kodiyeri’s contributions as a minister, particularly in reforming the state’s police system to be more citizen-friendly, and his exemplary leadership as state secretary.

The meeting was presided over by CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan. Central committee members E P Jayarajan, K K Shylaja, state committee member P Jayarajan, M Surendran, N Chandran, P Sasi, C K Rameshan, and Karayi Rajan delivered speeches during the occasion.

