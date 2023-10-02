Cochlear implantation surgeries started: Minister Veena George  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amidst criticism over the alleged delay in implementing the cochlear implantation programme, Health Minister Veena George said implantation surgeries are being done in hospitals empanelled for the ‘Shruti Tharangam’ project under the State Health Agency.

She said the technical committee of the project has approved surgeries of 44 applicants. The agency has empanelled medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kozhikode in the government sector, and Naushad ENT Institute & Research Centre, Ernakulam, Dr Manoj ENT Super Specialty Institute & Research Centre in Kozhikode, and Ascent ENT Hospital in Perinthalmanna in the private sector.

Applications received by the agency for follow-up services such as processor upgradation in cochlear implantation surgeries performed during the implementation period of the KSSM project are in final stages of processing, said the minister. Applicants can also approach empanelled hospitals for applications for cochlear implantation surgery and upgradation, she said.

Application forms are available free of cost to beneficiaries from yje hospitals. ‘Shruti Tharangam’ is designed and implemented by the state government to ensure free cochlear implantation and related services to hearing-impaired children below the age of five years. Earlier, the Social Security Mission of the Social Justice Department was running the project.

The state government decided to implement the scheme through the State Health Agency, which implements the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Scheme under the Department of Health, from the financial year 2023-24. This was done to bring all health benefit schemes under one umbrella to expand medical assurance during the 14th Five-Year Plan.

