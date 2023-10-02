Intense spell keep away from Idukki reservoir

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the state, especially southern districts, received good rainfall in the last two days, the same cannot be said for Idukki dam.

KSEB officials said the dam area did not get much rain. However, the rain forecast for the next few days has given some hope for the officials as the power consumption is likely to come down further.

KSEB officials said Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta received much higher rainfall than northern districts. The intense but delayed spell has not helped Idukki reservoir and its adjoining areas in getting more rainfall, a senior official told TNIE.

“Inflow to the reservoir as of Friday was just 11.899 million units. However, power consumption has come down to 76.0856 million units against the daily average of 78.7931 million units. We believe this was due to the slight drop in temperature,” a top KSEB official said.

Meanwhile, KSEB is thinking about floating more tenders to procure power under short and medium-term as well as swap arrangements towards January-June requirement. However, it is yet to decide on how much megawatts of power has to be procured early next year. A final decision is likely later this month.

