Kerala doctors' accident: Friends who remained inseparable even in death

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

GOTHURUTHU: They became inseparable friends while pursuing MBBS course at Karuna Medical College in Palakkad. Sadly, this was the case even when Ajmal from Kodungalloor and Advaith from Kollam met their end in a devastating accident at Gothuruthu on Saturday midnight.

As often happens in the lives of college students, the bond between the duo began when the pair embarked on MBBS studies. Over the course of their five-year academic journey, they not only shared the same room in the hostel but also transformed from mere classmates into steadfast confidants, offering unwavering support to each other during the highs and lows of their educational pursuits.

“Dr Advaith joined our hospital just three months ago. When he learned about a vacancy in the emergency ward, Advaith, driven by the strong desire to work alongside his friend, recommended the name of Ajmal, who was in a Palakkad hospital at the time. His recommendation prompted us to extend the opportunity to Ajmal. Within this remarkably short span of time, it became evident to us that their bond was unbreakable, as they consistently found time to spend together. It is indeed a heartbreaking realisation that their bonding remained intact even in death,” said an official at the hospital where the duo worked.

Ajmal’s fiancée Thamanna, who is studying at Karuna Medical College; Dr Gazik; and nurse Jismon were the others who narrowly escaped death in the accident. “It was around 6pm on Saturday. The group of five left the hospital after duty. Thamanna had reached the hospital around evening to celebrate Advaith’s birthday. We never though it would be their last trip together,” said one of the hospital authorities, requesting anonymity.

As news of the accident spread, those who knew the duo recall their bond. “Though both worked in different departments, they always found time for each other. They shared a good relationship with everyone. It (Their death) is difficult for all of us,” said a woman staff member of the hospital.

GOTHURUTHU: They became inseparable friends while pursuing MBBS course at Karuna Medical College in Palakkad. Sadly, this was the case even when Ajmal from Kodungalloor and Advaith from Kollam met their end in a devastating accident at Gothuruthu on Saturday midnight. As often happens in the lives of college students, the bond between the duo began when the pair embarked on MBBS studies. Over the course of their five-year academic journey, they not only shared the same room in the hostel but also transformed from mere classmates into steadfast confidants, offering unwavering support to each other during the highs and lows of their educational pursuits. “Dr Advaith joined our hospital just three months ago. When he learned about a vacancy in the emergency ward, Advaith, driven by the strong desire to work alongside his friend, recommended the name of Ajmal, who was in a Palakkad hospital at the time. His recommendation prompted us to extend the opportunity to Ajmal. Within this remarkably short span of time, it became evident to us that their bond was unbreakable, as they consistently found time to spend together. It is indeed a heartbreaking realisation that their bonding remained intact even in death,” said an official at the hospital where the duo worked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ajmal’s fiancée Thamanna, who is studying at Karuna Medical College; Dr Gazik; and nurse Jismon were the others who narrowly escaped death in the accident. “It was around 6pm on Saturday. The group of five left the hospital after duty. Thamanna had reached the hospital around evening to celebrate Advaith’s birthday. We never though it would be their last trip together,” said one of the hospital authorities, requesting anonymity. As news of the accident spread, those who knew the duo recall their bond. “Though both worked in different departments, they always found time for each other. They shared a good relationship with everyone. It (Their death) is difficult for all of us,” said a woman staff member of the hospital.