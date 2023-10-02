Youths turn saviours, save 3 from drowning in Kerala

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The death toll of the accident at Gothuruthu that left two dead on Saturday midnight would have been much higher were it not for the prompt action by two youths. It was by sheer chance that Stegin Stanly and Rithul Lui, both from Gothuruthu, were at the spot when the accident took place. They were there to pick up Rithul’s father, who frequently spent time with friends along the riverbanks.

That was when they heard desperate cries for help coming from the river. The two youths, along with three others who were staying near the church, rushed towards the sound.

“We reached the spot around 12:30am to pick up my father. However, he had left by then. We too were about to leave when we heard the screams. We rushed to the spot and saw three people struggling to stay afloat in the river,” Rithul said.

ALSO READ: Two doctors die after car plunges into river in Kochi; 3 rescued

While they easily managed two persons who were proficient swimmers, saving the third, a woman, proved challenging as she could not swim.

“Without wasting a moment we sought the assistance of a resident and secured a rope to rescue her,” said Stegin. They saved the woman too. However, despite their best efforts, Stegin and Rithul could not save the two doctors – Ajmal and Advaith – who were trapped in the car, as the vehicle had sunk deep, beyond their reach.

“One of us immediately alerted the police and the fire and rescue services personnel. A police team that was in the vicinity for a boat race practice, swiftly arrived. Despite our collective efforts to retrieve the submerged car, the doctors could not be saved,” said another resident who took part in the rescue mission.

KOCHI: The death toll of the accident at Gothuruthu that left two dead on Saturday midnight would have been much higher were it not for the prompt action by two youths. It was by sheer chance that Stegin Stanly and Rithul Lui, both from Gothuruthu, were at the spot when the accident took place. They were there to pick up Rithul’s father, who frequently spent time with friends along the riverbanks. That was when they heard desperate cries for help coming from the river. The two youths, along with three others who were staying near the church, rushed towards the sound. “We reached the spot around 12:30am to pick up my father. However, he had left by then. We too were about to leave when we heard the screams. We rushed to the spot and saw three people struggling to stay afloat in the river,” Rithul said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ: Two doctors die after car plunges into river in Kochi; 3 rescued While they easily managed two persons who were proficient swimmers, saving the third, a woman, proved challenging as she could not swim. “Without wasting a moment we sought the assistance of a resident and secured a rope to rescue her,” said Stegin. They saved the woman too. However, despite their best efforts, Stegin and Rithul could not save the two doctors – Ajmal and Advaith – who were trapped in the car, as the vehicle had sunk deep, beyond their reach. “One of us immediately alerted the police and the fire and rescue services personnel. A police team that was in the vicinity for a boat race practice, swiftly arrived. Despite our collective efforts to retrieve the submerged car, the doctors could not be saved,” said another resident who took part in the rescue mission.