Karuvannur bank fraud: ED raises concern in court on jail change of CPM leader

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raised concerns at PMLA court in Kochi regarding the shifting of CPM leader P R Aravindakshan, accused in the Karuvannur bank money laundering case, from Ernakulam Sub-Jail to District Jail, Kakkanad.

ED also filed a petition at the court requesting the court to seek an explanation from the prison department regarding the uninformed jail change.

The PMLA Court had remanded Aravindakshan and former accountant of Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, C K Jils, to Ernakulam Sub-Jail last week.

However, without informing the court or the investigation agency, both were shifted to the District Jail. ED special prosecutor, Santhosh M Jose, raised the issue when the court was considering the case on Tuesday.

Santhosh submitted that ED has apprehensions over lodging Aravindaskhan along with prime accused Satheeshkumar P. He submitted that the move will impact the investigation as Aravindakshan has close links with Satheeshkumar. ED wants Satheeshkumar and Aravindakshan to be lodged at different jails.

Following this, the court directed ED to file a petition in this which will be considered on Wednesday. The court will also hear prison department’s version in this regard before seeking a report into the matter. ED will be filing an application in the court seeking the custody of Aravindakshan again. He was earlier questioned in ED custody for a day. The court also extended the remand period of prime accused Satheeshkumar, and Kiran P P till October 17.

Meanwhile, ED questioned former SP M K Antony, former DySP Famous Varghese and Thrissur-based businessman Anil Kumar who swindled around Rs 18.5 crore from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

ED investigation revealed that Antony had financial transactions with Satheeshkumar. Satheeshkumar had borrowed money from Antony and paid interest to the latter. Famous Varghese had mediated to settle a financial dispute between Satheeshkumar and Kiran. ED suspects that Famous Varghese received a commission for settling the dispute. They were questioned by ED last week. Anil Kumar who received a loan of Rs 18.5 crore was also questioned by ED multiple times.

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raised concerns at PMLA court in Kochi regarding the shifting of CPM leader P R Aravindakshan, accused in the Karuvannur bank money laundering case, from Ernakulam Sub-Jail to District Jail, Kakkanad. ED also filed a petition at the court requesting the court to seek an explanation from the prison department regarding the uninformed jail change. The PMLA Court had remanded Aravindakshan and former accountant of Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, C K Jils, to Ernakulam Sub-Jail last week. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, without informing the court or the investigation agency, both were shifted to the District Jail. ED special prosecutor, Santhosh M Jose, raised the issue when the court was considering the case on Tuesday. Santhosh submitted that ED has apprehensions over lodging Aravindaskhan along with prime accused Satheeshkumar P. He submitted that the move will impact the investigation as Aravindakshan has close links with Satheeshkumar. ED wants Satheeshkumar and Aravindakshan to be lodged at different jails. Following this, the court directed ED to file a petition in this which will be considered on Wednesday. The court will also hear prison department’s version in this regard before seeking a report into the matter. ED will be filing an application in the court seeking the custody of Aravindakshan again. He was earlier questioned in ED custody for a day. The court also extended the remand period of prime accused Satheeshkumar, and Kiran P P till October 17. Meanwhile, ED questioned former SP M K Antony, former DySP Famous Varghese and Thrissur-based businessman Anil Kumar who swindled around Rs 18.5 crore from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. ED investigation revealed that Antony had financial transactions with Satheeshkumar. Satheeshkumar had borrowed money from Antony and paid interest to the latter. Famous Varghese had mediated to settle a financial dispute between Satheeshkumar and Kiran. ED suspects that Famous Varghese received a commission for settling the dispute. They were questioned by ED last week. Anil Kumar who received a loan of Rs 18.5 crore was also questioned by ED multiple times.