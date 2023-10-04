Home States Kerala

Kerala: Congress PAC meet on October 4 to discuss Lok Sabha elections

The meeting will include all 15 Congress MPs. Most of them have expressed interest in contesting the election, except for Sudhakaran.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-power political affairs committee (PAC) of the Congress is set to convene on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This meeting will be followed by a gathering of office bearers and district Congress committee (DCC) presidents on Thursday, where discussions on party state president K Sudhakaran’s ‘yatra’ and protest campaigns against the LDF government are expected to take place.

The meeting will include all 15 Congress MPs. Most of them have expressed interest in contesting the election, except for Sudhakaran. The party leadership will also need to identify suitable candidates in Alappuzha. 

Sudhakaran stated that the two-day meetings would involve crucial decisions related to organisational matters.

“Our main agenda is to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. Organisational matters will also be taken into consideration. Talks on my upcoming Kerala Yatra will also be discussed”, said Sudhakaran.

