Kerala: Setback for wildlife rescue ops as veteran moves from forest department

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant development within the forest department, Dr Arun Zachariah, renowned for his role in tranquilizing and capturing wild elephants, tigers, and leopards, has concluded his two-decade-long tenure with the wildlife rescue team, the Wayanad Rapid Response Team (RRT).

The official explanation is that he has returned to his parent department, Animal Husbandry, following the expiration of his deputation period. However, sources suggest that his departure may be linked to a social media backlash following the translocation of Arikomban, the elephant known for raiding ration shops in Chinnakanal, Idukki district.

The Wayanad Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been working tirelessly in recent years due to the increasing conflicts between humans and wild animals across the state.

The team has undertaken missions not only in Kerala but also in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, involving the tranquilization and translocation of wild elephants and tigers from Pathanamthitta to Kasaragod within the state. Some of the team’s notable missions include the translocation of Arikomban in Idukki, Palakkad Tusker (PT) 7 in Dhoni, Palakkad, and Pandalur Makhna (PM 2) in Sultan Bathery last year.

Dr Arun had several close encounters during his career, including a narrow escape when an elephant caught hold of his leg and chewed on it while he was administering an antidote to PM 2. He also survived a tiger attack while attempting to tranquilize the animal. Arun, originally from Mukkam in Kozhikode, began his career as an assistant veterinary officer in Muthanga, Wayanad, before joining the forest department two decades ago.

The RRT, led by Arun, tranquilized around 60 wild elephants, 36 tigers, and numerous leopards and panthers over the past two decades. However, his departure could pose challenges for the RRT, especially during operations involving rogue elephants, given his extensive experience and expertise in darting them.

The RRT has faced increasing pressure recently due to the rising incidents of human-animal conflicts in the state. Arun returned to his parent department to attend a training course required for his pending promotion. Wildlife officials have expressed their intention to strengthen the RRT by recruiting more talented veterinarians.

“I have personally requested him to return to the department as we need his expertise. We are planning to strengthen the RRT by bringing in more talented veterinarians,” Chief Wildlife Warden D Jayaprasad said.

Wayanad Wildlife Warden K J Martin Lowel added, “Arun is an expert in tranquilizing, and we will need his guidance in future missions. The present RRT has been groomed by him, and all team members, including veterinarian Dr Ajesh Mohandas, are well experienced. In case of major operations, we will definitely seek Arun’s help.”

