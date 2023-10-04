Mata Amritanandamayi is an embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice: PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Underscoring her role in carrying forward India’s rich spiritual tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mata Amritanandamayi is an embodiment of love, compassion, service and sacrifice. The prime minister conveyed his wishes on her 70th birthday via a video message, during the birthday celebrations on Tuesday. The prime minister extended his hopes for her long and healthy life and expressed optimism that her mission to spread love and compassion worldwide would continue to flourish.

Reflecting on his over 30-year association with Amma, the prime minister recalled their collaboration in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck Kutch.

“I have had the privilege of working closely with Amma for over three decades. Describing the aura of Amma’s presence and her blessings in words as challenging, he said one can only experience it. Even today, the warmth of Amma’s smiling face and her affectionate nature remain as captivating as ever,” said the prime minister.

Highlighting Amma’s contributions to creating and promoting institutions in India and abroad, he said, “Whether in the fields of healthcare or education, every institution guided by Amma has elevated human service and social welfare to new heights” The prime minister also mentioned Amma’s early support for the cleanliness drive in the country, emphasising her pivotal role in its success.

“Her Math donated Rs 100 crore for constructing toilets in villages along the banks of the Ganga, significantly advancing cleanliness initiatives among citizens,’’ he said.

On the special occasion, many prominent figures extended their birthday wishes to Amma via video conference, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, celebrities from across the nation, noted economists, Nobel laureates, and other dignitaries.

