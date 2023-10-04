Nambi Narayanan to mentor children at Montessori school in Kerala

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan is coming back in a new avatar- mentoring children at a Montessori school. It is a school with a difference. There are no cartoons on the wall, something that defines the image of kindergartens in Kerala. There is no blackboard either. Nambi says he is out to redefine young children’s education with his ‘NaNa’s Montessori’. Situated at Pongamood in a calm atmosphere, Nambi’s school has already started welcoming children.

“Sleep and peace returned to my life after my legal battles were over in 2018. It was then that I started thinking about doing something new. Then I remembered my daughter Geetha’s long-term demand that we start a Montessori school. At first, I ignored it. Then gradually I also started thinking about it. I did some homework and visited Montessori schools in Chennai and Bengaluru to get a first-hand experience. That’s how this school became a reality,” Nambi told TNIE.

The school is currently catering to children in the age group of 3- 6 years. Beyond looking at the usual board exams, through Montessori, the school aims to empower and help unleash the potential of each child and make them responsible and global citizens.

“I usually visit the school two days a week. I plan to interact with the children whenever I can, on science, life, space, etc. I can watch the activities through closed-circuit cameras and know what is happening there. I want to inspire future citizens to make them good human beings. We are yet to open it,” he said.

Nambi has started the school with the help of a few close friends. Actor Madhavan, who played the lead role in ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, recently visited the school.

The years of legal battle over the alleged ISRO espionage case gave me stressful years and severe mental strain, said Nambi Narayanan.

“I want to enjoy the rest of my life in the company of children. I am putting my conviction into reality. Einsteins are not born, they are made. So many bright students are there. I want to help them. We are not questioning the new educational system. We are going to give training to our teachers in the Montessori system,” he said.

