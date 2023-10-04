Social stigma: Local bodies in Kerala labour to enlist HKS staff

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Around three months ago, Syamala (name changed) enrolled as a Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) worker in Ernakulam district, in order to support her family financially. The 42-year-old’s task involved collecting non-biodegradable waste from households. As a result of the nature of her responsibility, she was labelled a ‘waste collector’. Now, she is considering leaving the job.

Syamala’s is not an isolated case. The social stigma that refers to HKS members as merely sanitation workers has discouraged a number of women from enjoining. This reluctance has resulted in a shortage of sena staff in local bodies across the state. According to unofficial figures, each local body is short of nearly 30-40% HKS workers.

The HKS, consisting primarily of women, is responsible for collecting non-biodegradable waste from households and establishments and transporting it to shredding units for recycling. The monthly income of workers range from Rs 7,500 to Rs 15,000.

In Ernakulam district alone, eight local bodies — Parakkadavu, Kalady, Ayyampuzha, Payipra, Keezhmadu, Poothrikka, Arakkuzh, Chengamanadu, Mukkannur, Karumaloor, Thiruvaniyur, Angamaly, Koothattukulam, Perumbavoor, and Kothamangalam — are grappling with a shortage of HKS staff.

Saju Nedungadan, chairperson of the health standing committee of Angamaly municipality, said the social stain has jeopardised non-biodegradable waste collection.

“Our municipality requires 60 HKS members, but we have only been able to enlist 27 persons, leaving 33 positions vacant for several months,” he said, adding that the refusal of potential candidates has affected the morale of existing staff, too. “With the municipality struggling to find enough HKS members, we have decided to extend the opportunity to individuals residing in other panchayats and municipalities,” Saju said.

Raji Santhosh, president of Choornikkara panchayat, said the low number of HKS members is adversely affecting the waste collection of local bodies. “The social stigma associated with the work is mainly resulting in the shortage. Their only income is the `50 collected from each household every month,” he said.

M G Rajamanickam, principal director, LSGD, said local bodies should provide modern equipment to those involved in waste collection.

“They must arrange facilities such as gloves, boots, uniforms, and others to attract more people to take up the job,” he said. The government is also planning to provide a monthly salary for workers. “They do a tremendous job. Local bodies should spread awareness in their jurisdictions,” said Rajamanickam.

