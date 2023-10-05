Bereaved mother knocks at Karuvannur bank’s door for deposit

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Many depositors who fell victim to the Karuvannur bank scam have harrowing tales to tell as the bank continues to ignore their desperate pleas to return the money in emergency situations. In a latest incident, a family consisting of an aged mother is still waiting for Rs 14 lakh deposited in the bank. Her physically challenged son fought for his life in a ventilator and died on September 30. Kollengattil Sasi and his mother Thankam have a deposit of Rs 14 lakh in their bank account. Sasi, 43, passed away on September 30 after days of treatment in various hospitals.

Sasi

Sasi was unable to work as he was physically challenged. Foreseeing the difficulties that may arise in the future, Sasi’s father Balan had deposited Rs 1.5 lakh in Sasi’s account and Rs 14 lakh in Thankam’s account, after selling a part of their land. Residing at Thelapilly near Karuvannur, the family made a living by making products out of clay.

On August 22, Sasi collapsed following which he was taken to a private hospital at Koorkkenchery. Since he was diagnosed with internal bleeding in the brain, doctors suggested a surgery which needed Rs 1. 5 lakh. An advance fund of Rs 50,000 was given and the surgery was completed, but Sasi continued on ventilator support.

Thankam’s daughter Mini approached the manager of Mapranam branch of Karuvannur bank seeking disbursal of the deposit to pay the medical expenses. At first, Bindhu, the manager, sanctioned a fund of Rs 25,000. But it was not sufficient to cover the hospital expenses as the family had already paid Rs 50,000 as advance for the surgery. Hospital bills that came each day were so big, which affected the financial stability of the family. “People were hesitant to lend money to us as they don’t know when we will get our money from Karuvannur bank. Moreover, we deposited the funds so that my mother and Sasi could live a peaceful life with the interest from the deposit. When our family went through the most difficult time, the bank authorities failed us. Altogether what we received was a total of Rs 1.9 lakh while the hospital bills alone came to around Rs 5 lakh,” said Mini.

Sasi was admitted to hospital on August 22 and continued in ICU till August 30. Upon the doctor’s suggestion, he was later shifted to Santhibhavan Palliative Hospital at Urakam, where he died on September 30. “At first they told me that only Rs 25,000 could be sanctioned. After I contacted the councillor of Ward 4, it was hiked to Rs 50,000. Later I contacted our ward councillor, and I went to the bank with him and submitted an application along with hospital bills. Then I got Rs 1 lakh. Again after getting discharged from hospital, I filed another application for which all they gave was Rs 40,000,” she added.

Now, Thankam does not know how to move ahead in life as she needs a minimum of Rs 2,000 a month towards her medical expenses. Mini stares at an uncertain future as the bank has not responded to her repeated pleas.

The family has urged the bank authorities to return their fixed deposits as they have to pay back the borrowed money. But as usual, the response has been cold.

Return of title deed and documents of borrowers only through request of Karuvannur bank, says ED

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by a borrower from the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank challenging non-issuance of title deeds and documents even after he closed the entire liability. The counsel for the bank submitted that the petitioner has not approached the bank so far, and also, the original title deed was taken custody of by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation into the mismanagement of funds.

The petitioner - Francis of Mukundapuram- availed two loans mortgaging 50 cents of property and repaid the amount on December 27, 2022. The Union government’s counsel appearing for the ED informed that if the bank makes an application for the return of the title deed, they shall consider whether the original title deed is required to be retained, and if not, the same shall be returned to the bank. Justice Sathish Ninan directed the petitioner to request the bank to return the title deed and execution of the Release Deed after the closure of the liability, appropriate steps in the light of the submissions shall be taken, said the court.

