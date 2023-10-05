Blue whale spotted off Kozhikode coast, CMFRI launches study

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four days after the carcass of a 50-foot-long blue whale washed ashore at Kozhikode beach, another blue whale was spotted around 12 nautical miles off Kozhikode coast on Wednesday. Marine scientists believe that climate change and ensuing impacts on ocean ecosystems might be one of the reasons for increased events of whale stranding.

Considering the frequent incidents of whale stranding reported along the country’s coastline recently, a research team of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has embarked on a 100-day coastal survey to study the diversity and distribution of marine mammals.

The researchers will study the marine mammal diversity on the Indian coast within 12 nautical miles and analyse the relation between stranding events and climate change. They will also engage in habitat modelling and recording of stranding events, considering the potential impacts of climatic and oceanographic conditions on the biological dynamics of marine mammals. The research project, undertaken in collaboration with the Fishery Survey of India, also aims to achieve a holistic understanding of marine mammal behaviour, population dynamics and ecology.

“The increased frequency of cyclones and storm surges could potentially lead to such strandings. Blue whales are highly sensitive to environmental factors, including habitat changes, shifts in distribution, alterations in migration routes, rising ocean temperatures, changing cyclonic patterns, and storm surges. Bycatch, underwater noise pollution, and injuries resulting from collisions with ships or boats also lead to standings. These issues can significantly impact the reproductive success and survival rate of marine mammals,” said R Ratheesh Kumar, principal investigator of the project.

The institute initiated a marine mammal assessment project in 2021, during which 16 such species were recorded through on-board visual surveys within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), including different varieties of whales and dolphins. The survey employs the line transect methodology, primarily involving the sighting and species-level counting of animals.

A workshop on ‘Advancements in Research for Marine Mammal Conservation in India’ has been scheduled as part of the Agriculture Science Congress (ASC) to be held from October 10 to 13 in Kochi.

KOCHI: Four days after the carcass of a 50-foot-long blue whale washed ashore at Kozhikode beach, another blue whale was spotted around 12 nautical miles off Kozhikode coast on Wednesday. Marine scientists believe that climate change and ensuing impacts on ocean ecosystems might be one of the reasons for increased events of whale stranding. Considering the frequent incidents of whale stranding reported along the country’s coastline recently, a research team of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has embarked on a 100-day coastal survey to study the diversity and distribution of marine mammals. The researchers will study the marine mammal diversity on the Indian coast within 12 nautical miles and analyse the relation between stranding events and climate change. They will also engage in habitat modelling and recording of stranding events, considering the potential impacts of climatic and oceanographic conditions on the biological dynamics of marine mammals. The research project, undertaken in collaboration with the Fishery Survey of India, also aims to achieve a holistic understanding of marine mammal behaviour, population dynamics and ecology.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The increased frequency of cyclones and storm surges could potentially lead to such strandings. Blue whales are highly sensitive to environmental factors, including habitat changes, shifts in distribution, alterations in migration routes, rising ocean temperatures, changing cyclonic patterns, and storm surges. Bycatch, underwater noise pollution, and injuries resulting from collisions with ships or boats also lead to standings. These issues can significantly impact the reproductive success and survival rate of marine mammals,” said R Ratheesh Kumar, principal investigator of the project. The institute initiated a marine mammal assessment project in 2021, during which 16 such species were recorded through on-board visual surveys within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), including different varieties of whales and dolphins. The survey employs the line transect methodology, primarily involving the sighting and species-level counting of animals. A workshop on ‘Advancements in Research for Marine Mammal Conservation in India’ has been scheduled as part of the Agriculture Science Congress (ASC) to be held from October 10 to 13 in Kochi.