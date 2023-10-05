Home States Kerala

Cabinet nod for Rebuild Kerala programmes

Sanction was given to the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project to establish a sanitary landfill on 25 acres of land at Cheemeni village in Hosdurg taluk, Kasaragod.

Published: 05th October 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

File photo - Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaks after inaugurating the implementation of Kerala Solid Waste Management Project in Kochi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the detailed project reports prepared by various departments under the Rebuild Kerala programme. The projects include the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam, Kadungalloor grama panchayat, Ernakulam, reconstruction of Mannanam bridge, infrastructure works to mitigate flooding and drought at the Thrissur-Ponnani Kole wetlands, conservation works at the canals in Dharmadam, desilting and retaining wall construction at the Achankovil and Pamba rivers, reconstruction of the Padinjarathara-4th mile stretch of the Vythiri-Tharuvana road.

Sanction was given to the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project to establish a sanitary landfill on 25 acres of land at Cheemeni village in Hosdurg taluk, Kasaragod. The land will be given on lease for 25 years. The annual lease charge is set at rs 21,99,653.

MORE DECISIONS
1. Binu Suresh, brother of Balu S, the civil police officer who drowned while on duty at Varkala, will be given a compassionate appointment. He will be posted as an auditor under the provision of out-of-turn priority in compassionate appointments 
2. A permanent post of Continuous Airworthiness Manager will be created in the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology. Appointment will be on a contract basis.
3. Reappointment will be made to the vacancies of private secretary, personal assistant and confidential assistant of the chairman and members of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal.
4. A counselling centre will be started in Thiruvananthapuram under the Vimukthi Mission. Two counsellor posts will be created on a temporary basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rebuild Kerala project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp