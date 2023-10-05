Cabinet nod for Rebuild Kerala programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the detailed project reports prepared by various departments under the Rebuild Kerala programme. The projects include the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam, Kadungalloor grama panchayat, Ernakulam, reconstruction of Mannanam bridge, infrastructure works to mitigate flooding and drought at the Thrissur-Ponnani Kole wetlands, conservation works at the canals in Dharmadam, desilting and retaining wall construction at the Achankovil and Pamba rivers, reconstruction of the Padinjarathara-4th mile stretch of the Vythiri-Tharuvana road.

Sanction was given to the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project to establish a sanitary landfill on 25 acres of land at Cheemeni village in Hosdurg taluk, Kasaragod. The land will be given on lease for 25 years. The annual lease charge is set at rs 21,99,653.

MORE DECISIONS

1. Binu Suresh, brother of Balu S, the civil police officer who drowned while on duty at Varkala, will be given a compassionate appointment. He will be posted as an auditor under the provision of out-of-turn priority in compassionate appointments

2. A permanent post of Continuous Airworthiness Manager will be created in the Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology. Appointment will be on a contract basis.

3. Reappointment will be made to the vacancies of private secretary, personal assistant and confidential assistant of the chairman and members of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal.

4. A counselling centre will be started in Thiruvananthapuram under the Vimukthi Mission. Two counsellor posts will be created on a temporary basis.

