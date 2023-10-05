Home States Kerala

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan approaches Vigilance seeking probe against Kerala CM Pinarayi

Published: 05th October 2023

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan has met vigilance director TK Vinod Kumar seeking a probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the CMRL row.

Talking to the media, after meeting the top vigilance official at his office, Kuzhalnadan said he would prove that the acronym PV - mentioned in a CMRL official’s diary - is Pinarayi Vijayan in the controversial monthly quota row.

In a significant move, the Muvattupuzha legislator also handed over evidence against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter T Veena along with his plea demanding an investigation against them. He said he had kicked off the second round of his protest against the Chief Minister and his daughter.

Kuzhalnadan also claimed that the Congress leadership has extended their full support to his initiative.

"My legal battle against them (Kerala CM and his daughter) has also been kicked off. I raised allegations against them not to create a cloud of smoke. Despite repeated questions posed against them they have not yet bothered to reply," said Kuzhalnadan.

