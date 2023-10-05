Karuvannur bank scam: Suresh Gopi visits Sasi’s house, ensures financial support to grieving family

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: BJP leader and actor Suresh Gopi on Wednesday visited the bereaving family of Sasi, a depositor with the Karuvannur bank.

Sasi, who was physically challenged, died on September 30, while the family was desperately trying to get their deposit from Karuvannur bank to meet his treatment expenses. The family has Rs 14 lakh deposit at the bank, but they could get only Rs 1.9 lakh towards meeting the expenses.

The actor urged the High Court to register a suo motu case after taking cognisance of the plight of depositors of Karvannur bank and intervening for the sake of the victims.

He also assured to provide financial support to the family to pay back their debts. Suresh Gopi also gave promise to afford the monthly expenses for buying medicines for the aged mother, Thankam.

Later speaking to reporters, Suresh Gopi said that when amendments to co-operative laws were brought in, elected representatives like Shashi Tharoor and N K Premachandran came out with many arguments against it. “But where have they gone now? Didn’t they see the misery of victims of cooperative bank scams here?” he asked.

