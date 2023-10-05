Home States Kerala

Kerala HC orders probe into death of Violinist Balabhaskar; asks CBI to look into gold smuggling angle

The court also set aside the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram accepting the report of CBI terming it as an accident, with no evidence to prove otherwise.

Published: 05th October 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to conduct a further investigation into the death of violinist Balabhaskar. Balabhaskar was travelling with his wife and two-year-old daughter from Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram early on September 25, 2018, when their car met with an accident on the outskirts of the capital city.

While the daughter died on the spot, an injured Balabhaskar passed away on October 2. His wife and driver escaped with injuries. 

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the investigation by the CBI was not foolproof. Hence, the investigating officer is directed to investigate the crime further, especially to identify whether there was any conspiracy or connection with the activities of gold smuggling.

The court also set aside the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram accepting the report of CBI terming it as an accident, with no evidence to prove otherwise.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by K.C.Unni, father of Balabhaskar, and another person seeking a directive to the CBI to further investigate the case. The CBI took over the investigation on July 27, 2020, and filed a report concluding that it was a case of a road accident. The petitioners alleged that the CBI had not conducted the investigation properly and had submitted the final charge sheet in haste.

The CBI submitted before the HC that the investigation in the case had revealed that there was no evidence of any conspiracy behind the violinist’s death. Nor was there any criminal intention on the part of the accused to commit a crime. It was a case of a road accident caused by rash and negligent driving.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
violinist Balabhaskar CBI Thiruvananthapuram Thrissur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp