Kerala's Kuzhiyam villagers look to preserve their ‘roots’

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Residents of the tiny hamlet of Kuzhiyam, in Kollam, are on a mission to preserve their ‘roots’! At the root of the matter is a venerable banyan tree -- that has captured their collective imagination. The over-century-old tree had woven itself into the very fabric of the local people’s lives, holding pride of place in their hearts – and in their village. For generations, it served as a launch pad for processions of the local temple and a prominent landmark for residents and travellers alike.

“The tree stands at the very heart of our village, as an enduring symbol of our community. It guides those journeying from our village and has been the starting point of our temple processions. It holds cherished memories of our youth, where we played with friends and celebrated life’s milestones,” said Swapna A R, a local resident and ward member.

Concerns were raised when the tree’s health started deteriorating nearly four months ago. Worried residents embarked on a series of initiatives, including employing ayurvedic treatment to protect their beloved ‘pillar of strength’. Through the efforts of the SKV public library, NSS karayogam, panchayat members, and dedicated residents, a committee was formed to safeguard the natural monument.

“Nearly four months ago, we noticed the tree shedding its leaves. We initially dismissed it as a natural occurrence, but became concerned when it persisted. The branches weakened and its overall health declined. Faced with the prospect of cutting it down, we rallied together to explore options. In early September, we tracked down a tree-treatment centre in Kottarakkara. With their guidance and ayurvedic treatment procedures, the tree is showing signs of resurgence, with new leaves sprouting,” said Bhanu Vikraman, a resident and president of the NSS karayogam.

The treatment regimen is expected to last another six months. Over Rs 50,000 has been raised to finance the preservation. Significantly, various political parties joined hands for the endeavour. “The outpouring of support from our fellow residents has been incredible. The treatment centre had estimated large-scale withering -- up to 65%. But our faith has been rewarded as we witness a gradual recovery,” said Pramod Kumar, a social activist and resident.

The revered banyan tree now stands as a monument to the enduring spirit of community and determination of the residents of Kuzhiyam to protect a cherished heritage.

