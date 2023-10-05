My mother’s words were misinterpreted: Bineesh Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has rejected reports that his mother Vinodini Balakrishnan had said that the CPM refused to honour the family’s wish to keep the late leader’s body in Thiruvananthapuram for the public to pay homage.

Terming the reports baseless and factually incorrect, Bineesh said these are part of defamatory campaigns against his father that are brought up even after his death. “Right-wing politicians are deliberately trying to misinterpret my mother’s statement and use it against the party. Such rumours only add to my mother’s shattered state of mind after my father’s demise,” said Bineesh. He said that such campaigns are being carried out to portray the CPM leadership in bad light.

With the issue getting wider political traction, many Congress leaders have come out accusing the CPM of dishonouring the wish of Kodiyeri’s family.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of ignoring the wish expressed by Kodiyeri’s family. He alleged that Pinarayi decided not to keep Kodiyeri’s mortal remains in Thiruvananthapuram as he was in a hurry to leave for a foreign trip.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has rejected reports that his mother Vinodini Balakrishnan had said that the CPM refused to honour the family’s wish to keep the late leader’s body in Thiruvananthapuram for the public to pay homage. Terming the reports baseless and factually incorrect, Bineesh said these are part of defamatory campaigns against his father that are brought up even after his death. “Right-wing politicians are deliberately trying to misinterpret my mother’s statement and use it against the party. Such rumours only add to my mother’s shattered state of mind after my father’s demise,” said Bineesh. He said that such campaigns are being carried out to portray the CPM leadership in bad light. With the issue getting wider political traction, many Congress leaders have come out accusing the CPM of dishonouring the wish of Kodiyeri’s family. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); State Congress president K Sudhakaran accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of ignoring the wish expressed by Kodiyeri’s family. He alleged that Pinarayi decided not to keep Kodiyeri’s mortal remains in Thiruvananthapuram as he was in a hurry to leave for a foreign trip.