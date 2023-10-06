Anathalavattom Anandan: Champion of working class struggles no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Born to a family of coir workers struggling to make ends meet, proletarianism was deeply engraved in his blood. Being in the midst of lives in penury shaped up the communist in him. Growing up, he went on to become the champion of working-class struggles in Kerala.

Veteran CPM leader and CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan, 86, who passed away after a brief illness in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, was one of the last of the working-class leaders of his generation. Anathalavattom, who began his political life by organising coir workers in his native village of Chirayinkeezh, always kept the revolutionary fire in him alive.

Leading an eventful political life, once he, even led an agitation against the EMS-led government demanding implementation of minimum wages in the coir sector. Irrespective of those in power, Anathalavattom remained in the forefront of employees’ agitations in KSRTC and minced no words in criticising the government.

Similarly in 2022, when the KSEB Officers’ Association along with trade unions CITU, AITUC and INTUC jointly held week-long protest against the board, it was Anathalavattom who spearheaded the protest. His presence added to the motivation of the striking workers. Many a time, eyebrows were raised when the CITU decided to lock horns with certain policies of the Left government. However later, it was proved that the veteran CITU leader was correct in his stand when it comes to the power sector.

A comrade who offered his life for emancipation of TU workers: CM

In his seven-decade-long career as a communist leader and trade unionist, Anathalavattom was CPM state committee member for 40 years. He was in the state secretariat for 12 years till he stepped down at the last state conference in Ernakulam in 2022. Anandan also held the post of CITU state general secretary and All India vice president.

The veteran leader breathed his last at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital where he was admitted two weeks ago. His body was taken to his home in Chirayinkeezh. The mortal remains will be brought to the AKG centre at 11 am on Friday for the public to pay homage. It will be taken to the CITU state committee office around 2 pm.

Cremation will be held at 5 pm at Santhikavadam. Anathalavattom is survived by wife Lyla and children Jeeva Anandan and Mahesh Anandan. A three-time MLA from Attingal (1987, 1996 and 2006), he served as Chief Whip during 2006-11. He was the first leader from Thiruvananthapuram to be inducted into the CPM state secretariat. Trade union work remained his work sphere.

He was the general secretary of the Travancore Trade Union. From 1972 onwards he held the post of general secretary of Coir Worker’s Centre. He also held the post of Coir Fed chairman for 12 years. Anathalavattom also worked as Coir Board vice chairman.

He received many awards including the central government’s Coir Mitra, Coir Millenium Award, state government’s Coir Award, C Kesavan Award and N Sreekantan Nair Award. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message described Anathalavattom as a comrade who offered his life for the emancipation of the trade union workers.

“He is a leader who led the struggles for the rights of the workers and in particular for the coir workers. He also participated in building the communist movement in the state,” Pinarayi said. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his condolence message, said his contributions to public service and workers’ cause will be long remembered.

