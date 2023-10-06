CPM doesn’t have clarity on issues of minorities: P K Kunhalikutty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the discussions over the Muslim League getting closer to the CPM, party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty criticised the ruling party over the headscarf controversy on Thursday. He said the CPM lacks clarity on minority issues compared to the Congress.

“The headscarf is not a hindrance for women development in Kerala. Women can pursue their studies and enter professions like medicine and engineering wearing headscarves. The Left front’s opinion that removal of headscarf is the biggest development is not in accordance with time,” said Kunhalikutty.

Inaugurating the Ernakulam Parliament constituency convention of the party at Kalamassery on Thursday, he said the CPM’s approach towards the BJP is limited to its words. The CPM stood with the Congress in the protests against ban on headscarf outside Kerala. However, in Kerala they say the removal of headscarf is the biggest revolution, he said.

“Ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, the Congress had declared in its manifesto that all citizens including minorities are equal and the BJP’s divisive politics is wrong. The party won the Karnataka elections with a huge margin. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also has adopted a similar policy.

Though the Left is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, their policy is changing. The eventuality of BJP returning to power for a third term at the Centre hangs like the sword of Damocles over our heads. The Indian society wants a change from the present situation. We also want relief from the situation in Kerala,” he said . Muslim League district president Hamza Parakatt presided over the meeting.

KOCHI: Amidst the discussions over the Muslim League getting closer to the CPM, party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty criticised the ruling party over the headscarf controversy on Thursday. He said the CPM lacks clarity on minority issues compared to the Congress. “The headscarf is not a hindrance for women development in Kerala. Women can pursue their studies and enter professions like medicine and engineering wearing headscarves. The Left front’s opinion that removal of headscarf is the biggest development is not in accordance with time,” said Kunhalikutty. Inaugurating the Ernakulam Parliament constituency convention of the party at Kalamassery on Thursday, he said the CPM’s approach towards the BJP is limited to its words. The CPM stood with the Congress in the protests against ban on headscarf outside Kerala. However, in Kerala they say the removal of headscarf is the biggest revolution, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, the Congress had declared in its manifesto that all citizens including minorities are equal and the BJP’s divisive politics is wrong. The party won the Karnataka elections with a huge margin. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also has adopted a similar policy. Though the Left is part of the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu, their policy is changing. The eventuality of BJP returning to power for a third term at the Centre hangs like the sword of Damocles over our heads. The Indian society wants a change from the present situation. We also want relief from the situation in Kerala,” he said . Muslim League district president Hamza Parakatt presided over the meeting.