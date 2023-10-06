Kerala police seek to ‘raise’ disaster-response capacity

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala police are ‘looking up’ for answers. In a significant move aimed at bolstering its disaster-response capabilities, the force is planning to purchase jet suits, which are increasingly being employed in emergency services globally. The futuristic devices will enable officers to swiftly navigate rugged terrain and reach remote areas during natural calamities, potentially saving precious lives.

If all goes to plan, Kerala will be the first state in the country to use jet suits for disaster management. “Jet suits are useful for disaster management or commando operations. They enable officers to approach disaster-stricken areas immediately, helping reduce response time. Not just the police, but other forces such as fire and rescue and the revenue department can use the technology in case of emergencies,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham, adding that plans are in place to procure jet suits.

The suits are proposed to be provided to districts prone to natural calamities. Idukki, Wayanad and Ernakulam top the priority list for the novel, cutting-edge technology. United Kingdom-based aeronautical innovation company Gravity Industries will demonstrate its jet suits at the c0c0n@16 cyber security conference in Kochi on Friday.

“We have seen the technology in action on YouTube. We need to understand several things, including its use. If we are satisfied with the technology, the department will take steps to procure it,” said the ADGP. Jet suits, often hailed as the future of emergency services, are wearable devices equipped with miniature jet engines that provide wearers with the ability to fly short distances.

There are even reports that the Indian Army is planning to procure jet suits with the aim of enhancing individual mobility in tough terrain. “A few companies will take part in the conference. We will hold discussions with them. Pricing will be discussed in the meetings. If everything falls into place, we will take steps to procure them,” Manoj added.

Taking the high ground

Jet suit is a personal flight technology that allows a person to fly using small but powerful engines attached to the body

The suit will help attain altitudes up to 12,000ft

Cost: Between Rs 1.2 cr to Rs 3 cr based on the speed and flight time it can provide

The suit can run on jet fuel, diesel or kerosene

It can reach a maximum speed of 50km per hour

*Specifications can vary based on company

KOCHI: Kerala police are ‘looking up’ for answers. In a significant move aimed at bolstering its disaster-response capabilities, the force is planning to purchase jet suits, which are increasingly being employed in emergency services globally. The futuristic devices will enable officers to swiftly navigate rugged terrain and reach remote areas during natural calamities, potentially saving precious lives. If all goes to plan, Kerala will be the first state in the country to use jet suits for disaster management. “Jet suits are useful for disaster management or commando operations. They enable officers to approach disaster-stricken areas immediately, helping reduce response time. Not just the police, but other forces such as fire and rescue and the revenue department can use the technology in case of emergencies,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham, adding that plans are in place to procure jet suits. The suits are proposed to be provided to districts prone to natural calamities. Idukki, Wayanad and Ernakulam top the priority list for the novel, cutting-edge technology. United Kingdom-based aeronautical innovation company Gravity Industries will demonstrate its jet suits at the c0c0n@16 cyber security conference in Kochi on Friday. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have seen the technology in action on YouTube. We need to understand several things, including its use. If we are satisfied with the technology, the department will take steps to procure it,” said the ADGP. Jet suits, often hailed as the future of emergency services, are wearable devices equipped with miniature jet engines that provide wearers with the ability to fly short distances. There are even reports that the Indian Army is planning to procure jet suits with the aim of enhancing individual mobility in tough terrain. “A few companies will take part in the conference. We will hold discussions with them. Pricing will be discussed in the meetings. If everything falls into place, we will take steps to procure them,” Manoj added. Taking the high ground Jet suit is a personal flight technology that allows a person to fly using small but powerful engines attached to the body The suit will help attain altitudes up to 12,000ft Cost: Between Rs 1.2 cr to Rs 3 cr based on the speed and flight time it can provide The suit can run on jet fuel, diesel or kerosene It can reach a maximum speed of 50km per hour *Specifications can vary based on company