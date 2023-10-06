Home States Kerala

PATA Gold Award for Kerala Tourism 

Kerala Tourism’s award-winning campaign ‘Make up for lost time, pack up for Kerala’, conceptualised for an audience transitioning to normalcy after the Covid period, targeted domestic tourists.

Image used for representational purposes. ( Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism has received the prestigious Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Award in the ‘Marketing Campaign (State & city - Global)’ category, marking a sterling endorsement of the state’s sustained efforts to devise innovative initiatives to attract visitors.

Kerala Tourism additional director (General) S Prem Krishnan received the honour from PATA chairman Peter Semone at the PATA Travel Mart 2023, held at the International Exhibition Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on Thursday. 

Set up in 1984, the PATA Grand and Gold Awards recognise the finest contributions from the travel industry in the Asia-Pacific region with the winning projects consistently creating benchmarks for excellence and creativity.

Kerala Tourism’s award-winning campaign ‘Make up for lost time, pack up for Kerala’, conceptualised for an audience transitioning to normalcy after the Covid period, targeted domestic tourists. The campaign made a splash in all major media platforms, including print, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital videos and banners (web portals), and social media channels.

