Home States Kerala

Rethink Idukki collector’s inclusion in poll team: Kerala HC

The Division Bench issued the order when a petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in the Idukki district came up for hearing. 

Published: 06th October 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court, on Thursday, urged the state government to reconsider its decision regarding the inclusion of the Idukki district collector in the election team for northern states. The court was made aware that the collector’s relocation for election duty in North India might hinder the completion of court-ordered steps to remove encroachments in the Idukki district.

The Division Bench issued the order when a petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in the Idukki district came up for hearing. The court pointed out that it had directed the collector to initiate the proceedings under the Disaster Management Act to identify the hazardous areas and also to restrict constructions in accordance with the state plan prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. 

These matters have been pending before the Court for a decade and more than 300 encroachers have been identified. “In that process, if the Collector is shifted, we are sure that the entire process will be derailed,” said the Bench. Therefore, the court requested the government to reconsider if any other official could be included in the election team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
relocation encroachments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp