Several cooperative banks in Kerala still serve as ‘saviour of the poor and unbankable’ 

Rajesh Ravi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Established in 1943, the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, in rural Ezhikara, directly employs 100 individuals and indirectly provides employment to 600 others. Serving a population of about 23,000 people in the five wards of the panchayat, this Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) boasts a membership of more than 10,000. Remarkably, it has remained profitable for the last 23 years, accumulating a deposit base of Rs 80 crore and maintaining a loan portfolio of Rs 57 crore.

Terming the institution as “the saviour of the poor and unbankable”, former bank secretary and board member M P Vijayan says, “For the members, the bank is a place where they can ask for a loan with their head held high. It is their own, and they know that there is no exploitation. It is like a relative and an integral part of their daily lives.”

According to the State Planning Board, in 2018, approximately 33% of the total household debt in Kerala was sourced from credit cooperatives, a stark contrast to the national figure of 8%.

B P Pillai, former director of the Agricultural Co-operative Staff Training Institute, says, “There are several PACS in Kerala similar to Palliyakkal. Consider Chungathara Service Cooperative Bank in Malappuram and Cheruthazham Service Cooperative Bank in Kannur. Majority of the cooperative societies in the state are well-run and making profits.”

“With 1,620 PACS, Kerala represents only 1.55% of the total PACS in India. But the deposit base of these institutions is substantial, accounting for nearly 69% of the total deposit base in India. PACS in Kerala boast an average deposit of Rs 75 crore, in contrast to the national average of just Rs 54 lakh,” Pillai says. According to the database of National Federation of State Co-operative Banks Ltd. (NAFSCOB), 97.5% of the PACS in Kerala are viable, and 57.2% of them are making profits.

According to V K Prasad, a former banker and Left fellow traveller, the history of the cooperative movement in Kerala dates back to the Independence struggle. It served as a vital vehicle for credit and development at a time when commercial banks were nonexistent and not supportive of the vulnerable population.

Prasad elaborates, “In urban centres, the upper and middle class established numerous banks in Kerala, while in rural areas, the lower-middle class came together to organise cooperative institutions. These institutions effectively addressed the bulk of society’s credit needs and played a pivotal role in investment in agriculture. Unlike other parts of India, moneylenders had only a marginal role in the economy.”

Furthermore, he emphasises, “When a particular crop performed well, the PACs in the region also thrived, resulting in a noticeable positive impact on the local economy.” Prasad cites the Kanjirapally Service Cooperative Bank as a prime example of how a PACS can contribute to the expansion of agriculture. Vijayan explains how Palliyakkal Bank became profitable and also helps in preservation of pokkali farming in the region.

“To reduce losses, the members decided to focus on reviving agriculture in the area, and formed self-help groups (SHG) focusing on vegetables, fruits, and later milk. The SHGs within Palliyakal have an annual turnover of approximately Rs 3 crore. This not only generates employment opportunities but also enhances income levels in the region. The bank’s initiatives have also fostered a sense of unity among the members of the local community,” he adds.

“The most significant contribution of the cooperative banking sector has been enabling the retention of land holdings by the marginal section,” points out Pillai. “After the land reforms, lakhs of people became landowners, typically owning 2-3 cents of land. The ownership of land by the most vulnerable section still holds strong in Kerala, unlike other states.

Despite taking loans for education, marriage, and unforeseen family expenses, households still maintain ownership of their land, primarily due to the cooperative neighborhood bank’s timely help. If they had taken loans from private banks or money lenders, they would have likely become landless labourers long ago, a fate seen in other parts of the country,” he adds.

KOCHI: Established in 1943, the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, in rural Ezhikara, directly employs 100 individuals and indirectly provides employment to 600 others. Serving a population of about 23,000 people in the five wards of the panchayat, this Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) boasts a membership of more than 10,000. Remarkably, it has remained profitable for the last 23 years, accumulating a deposit base of Rs 80 crore and maintaining a loan portfolio of Rs 57 crore. Terming the institution as “the saviour of the poor and unbankable”, former bank secretary and board member M P Vijayan says, “For the members, the bank is a place where they can ask for a loan with their head held high. It is their own, and they know that there is no exploitation. It is like a relative and an integral part of their daily lives.” According to the State Planning Board, in 2018, approximately 33% of the total household debt in Kerala was sourced from credit cooperatives, a stark contrast to the national figure of 8%.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); B P Pillai, former director of the Agricultural Co-operative Staff Training Institute, says, “There are several PACS in Kerala similar to Palliyakkal. Consider Chungathara Service Cooperative Bank in Malappuram and Cheruthazham Service Cooperative Bank in Kannur. Majority of the cooperative societies in the state are well-run and making profits.” “With 1,620 PACS, Kerala represents only 1.55% of the total PACS in India. But the deposit base of these institutions is substantial, accounting for nearly 69% of the total deposit base in India. PACS in Kerala boast an average deposit of Rs 75 crore, in contrast to the national average of just Rs 54 lakh,” Pillai says. According to the database of National Federation of State Co-operative Banks Ltd. (NAFSCOB), 97.5% of the PACS in Kerala are viable, and 57.2% of them are making profits. According to V K Prasad, a former banker and Left fellow traveller, the history of the cooperative movement in Kerala dates back to the Independence struggle. It served as a vital vehicle for credit and development at a time when commercial banks were nonexistent and not supportive of the vulnerable population. Prasad elaborates, “In urban centres, the upper and middle class established numerous banks in Kerala, while in rural areas, the lower-middle class came together to organise cooperative institutions. These institutions effectively addressed the bulk of society’s credit needs and played a pivotal role in investment in agriculture. Unlike other parts of India, moneylenders had only a marginal role in the economy.” Furthermore, he emphasises, “When a particular crop performed well, the PACs in the region also thrived, resulting in a noticeable positive impact on the local economy.” Prasad cites the Kanjirapally Service Cooperative Bank as a prime example of how a PACS can contribute to the expansion of agriculture. Vijayan explains how Palliyakkal Bank became profitable and also helps in preservation of pokkali farming in the region. “To reduce losses, the members decided to focus on reviving agriculture in the area, and formed self-help groups (SHG) focusing on vegetables, fruits, and later milk. The SHGs within Palliyakal have an annual turnover of approximately Rs 3 crore. This not only generates employment opportunities but also enhances income levels in the region. The bank’s initiatives have also fostered a sense of unity among the members of the local community,” he adds. “The most significant contribution of the cooperative banking sector has been enabling the retention of land holdings by the marginal section,” points out Pillai. “After the land reforms, lakhs of people became landowners, typically owning 2-3 cents of land. The ownership of land by the most vulnerable section still holds strong in Kerala, unlike other states. Despite taking loans for education, marriage, and unforeseen family expenses, households still maintain ownership of their land, primarily due to the cooperative neighborhood bank’s timely help. If they had taken loans from private banks or money lenders, they would have likely become landless labourers long ago, a fate seen in other parts of the country,” he adds.