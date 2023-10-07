Congress leader found dead in Aluva hotel room

Home States Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INTUC state vice-president and Congress leader P T Paul, 62, of Angadykadavu, Angamaly, was found dead in a hotel room in Aluva on Friday evening. He was found in an unconscious state at Mahanami Hotel near Aluva Head Post Office around 3.30 pm. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Aluva, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. 

According to police, Paul reached the hotel around 12.30 pm on Friday. He told the receptionist that a person would come to meet him at the hotel room. 

Paul’s friend Abin Joseph reached the hotel after the Congress leader did not attend his phone calls even after repeated attempts. When Abin searched the hotel room, Paul was found lying unconscious. 

Earlier in the day, Paul was dropped in town by his driver. The driver told police that he dropped Paul at a place near Aluva Town Hall in the morning.

After coming to know about the demise of Paul, Congress workers gathered at the hospital. Aluva police have registered a case of unnatural death and started a probe.

Police suspect it to be suicide. The body of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after postmortem on Saturday. Paul is currently the president of Angamaly Service Cooperative Bank. He was a former president of Angamaly block panchayat.

