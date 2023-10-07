Home States Kerala

Delhi Cops search ex-NewsClick staffer’s home in Kerala 

She said the police team wanted to know whether the CPM was giving money to her. They also asked whether she knew CPM Delhi state secretary K M Tiwari.

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A three-member team of Delhi police searched the house of Anusha Paul, a former employee of web portal NewsClick in Pathanamthitta on Friday.  

The team searched the house at Kodumon and seized her laptop and mobile phone. Speaking to the media, Anusha said: “The team asked me several questions like whether the funds of NewsClick are coming from China. They also asked me whether I am a member of CPM.”

She said the police team wanted to know whether the CPM was giving money to her. They also asked whether she knew CPM Delhi state secretary K M Tiwari. The police team also wanted to know whether I had reported about CAA, farmers’ agitation and Covid lockdown, she said.   

Anusha said she joined NewsClick in October 2018  and left in January 2022 after  her notice period. “After that, I have contributed two articles. But they were not for NewsClick. It was for National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled where now I am doing research,” she said.

