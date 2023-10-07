Delhi Cops search ex-NewsClick staffer’s home in Kerala
PATHANAMTHITTA: A three-member team of Delhi police searched the house of Anusha Paul, a former employee of web portal NewsClick in Pathanamthitta on Friday.
The team searched the house at Kodumon and seized her laptop and mobile phone. Speaking to the media, Anusha said: “The team asked me several questions like whether the funds of NewsClick are coming from China. They also asked me whether I am a member of CPM.”
She said the police team wanted to know whether the CPM was giving money to her. They also asked whether she knew CPM Delhi state secretary K M Tiwari. The police team also wanted to know whether I had reported about CAA, farmers’ agitation and Covid lockdown, she said.
Anusha said she joined NewsClick in October 2018 and left in January 2022 after her notice period. “After that, I have contributed two articles. But they were not for NewsClick. It was for National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled where now I am doing research,” she said.