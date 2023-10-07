Kerala HC directs state police chief to respond on action to be taken against 'review bombing' 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to curb the internet phenomena of 'review bombing' aimed at denigrating newly released movies, the Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to respond as to what action needs to be taken against motivated and calculated reviews made solely to extort and blackmail.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while dealing with a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, director of the movie 'Aromalinte Aadyathe Pranayam,' observed that obviously, scrutiny at the stage of acceptance of a complaint may be required, coupled with a preliminary inquiry before a case is registered.

The protocols in this regard will have to be very carefully thought of, to ensure that honest and bona fide ‘reviews’ are distinguished, from motivated and malafide ones, the judge observed.

In the petition, Mubeen Rauf alleged that there is an organized racket involved in targetting movies with the intention of unjust enrichment, coupled with blackmail and extortion.

Further, the court directed the police chief to inform how an individual or an entity can file a complaint against activities, including unlawful and motivated ‘Review Bombing’.

The court observed that every movie is an intellectual property. Apart from being so, it also entails the reputation, sweat, blood, and aspirations of several people, not merely the producers, lead stars, or the directors. There ought to be some measures in place where directors, producers, or other persons associated with movies can make complaints, to trigger a proper investigation and the consequences flowing therefrom - both under the Penal Law and under the laws relating to Cyber Crimes.

The amicus curiae appointed by the court informed that there are sufficient materials to establish that there are such vested interests, some of whom even think that they can ‘make or break movies’. There is even a word for these activities, called ‘Review Bombing’, said the amicus curiae.

Suvin R. Menon --Central Government Counsel, said that the functionaries of the Central Government are also aware of this problem - not only in Kerala but in many other parts of India, therefore they will also deliberate upon this and inform suggestions before the court. The court further sought suggestions from

the state government to ensure that the movie industry is not subjected to denigration on account of the illegal actions of a few people, whose intent is extortion and blackmail, among others.

The court said that the internet is a very powerful medium; but unfortunately, sometimes and in exceptional cases, it becomes a playground for the wildest predilections of vested interests, whose intents are illegal and deleterious.

