Kerala High Court paves way for life convict to pursue LLB

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If things go as planned, a murder convict who is serving a life sentence in Open Prison and Correctional Home, Cheemeni, Kannur, can pursue a three-year LLB course from KMCT Law College, Kuttippuram, Malappuram, as the High Court granted permission to complete the admission formalities online.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Pattakka Suresh Babu, a convict seeking to enlarge him on bail for the purpose of completing his admission process and also for pursuing LLB course.

Babu was convicted and sentenced to life for committing an offence punishable under Sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 148 (rioting), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 307 (Attempt to commit murder) and 302 (murder) of the IPC. He has already undergone five years of imprisonment. He is a BA Economics graduate and has completed a distance education programme in MA (Sociology) from Indira Gandhi National Open University while serving his sentence.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that Babu, who is keen to continue his academic pursuit, appeared for the entrance examination for LLB, and secured admission at the KMCT Law College.

He requested to release him on bail to pursue the three-year LLB course. Controller of examinations and the principal of the KMCT Law College were present before the court through video conference and they stated that the admission process can be done online, and they will make necessary arrangements for the same.

The court directed the jail superintendent, Open Prison and Correctional Home, Cheemeni, Kannur, to coordinate with the principal of the college to make necessary arrangements for the video conference.

The wife of the petitioner shall be physically present at the KMCT Law College, at 12 noon on Saturday with all necessary documents. She should also make the necessary payment of fees.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case to October 25 and directed the standing counsel of Calicut University to be present before the court on that day.

