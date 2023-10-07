Kerala University’s 4-yr honours degree course to start in November

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University’s inaugural ‘four-year honours degree with research’ programme is all set to begin on November 1 coinciding with Kerala formation day. The university is the first in the state to offer the four-year course while other varsities would begin the transition only from the next academic year.

The ‘four-year BA (Hons.) in Politics and International Relations/ Economics / History with research’ course will have eight semesters enabling a student to achieve 203 to 211 credits by the end of the four-year course. The highlight of the new course is the exit option in the third year with a major and minor degree, with a total of 151 credits.

“Though we had planned rollout of four UG programmes, we decided to introduce one programme with an intake of 30 students on a pilot basis this year, Despite the late start, we have received a large number of applications. The rank list will be prepared soon and classes will commence on November 1,” KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal told TNIE.

According to Prof Sam Solomon, Director, Centre for Undergraduate Studies, the programme has four major components.

The foundation segment consists of multidisciplinary course catering to ability enhancement, skill development, and value addition. While the major segment consists of discipline-specific core and discipline-specific electives, the minor segment has courses from allied disciplines to foster interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary perspectives. The research segment consists of dissertations, digital technology solutions, critical thinking, methodology-related courses for research and internship and field surveys.

The foundation courses, with 43 credits will be common for most of the four-year degree programmes and will run for three semesters. At the beginning of the fourth semester, students can choose a discipline-specific major and discipline-specific minor. The major and minor components will have 76 and 32 credits respectively. Students with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.5 or above in the first six semesters will be eligible to join the honours programme with research in the fourth year.

“The student has the freedom to choose the major or minor discipline one-and-a-half years after the commencement of the programme, based on his or her aptitude. Also, the student has the option to choose a major subject and two other subjects in multi-disciplinary mode as well,” said Girish Kumar R, HoD, Department of Politics. The four-year programme in social sciences is being piloted by the departments of Political Science, Economics and History.

Students who complete the four-year course with prescribed credits will be eligible to enroll for PhD or can be admitted to the second year of PG programme in the form of lateral entry. The transition to four-year degree courses is in consonance with the Centre’s New Education Policy and the framework provided by state higher education council.

