Nagaland doctor to wrap up med journey in Kerala

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Jacob Zimomi, Minister of Public Health, Nagaland, recently shared a video on his X handle about the Kerala chronicle of a Nagaland doctor who has been working in Kerala for over a decade now. Dr Visazo Kikhi, who lived 10 of the most important and probably consequential years of his life in Kerala, will be leaving for Gujarat to serve in the Indian Railways on October 27.

Jacob’s video praises the efforts made by Dr Visazo, in earning Master of Surgery in Kerala and serving people here battling all odds. More than 2 lakh people have already watched the video. “I might be going to work in Gujarat, but my mind will always be in Kerala.

I will be coming back, if I clear MCH entrance examination, to pursue super specialty,” said Visazo, who was in Kozhikode when the Nipah outbreak first hit and was part of the Nipah warriors. He was awarded by the state government for his commendable service. Despite being from a distant state, Visazo picked up Malayalam language in just two years of his MBBS life, as speaking to patients coming to Kozhikode MCH was crucial. Gradually, he started to talk to patients in fluent Malayalam.

“My journey in Kerala was amazing and the health system here is an eye-opener. In no way can I compare it to that in my state,” he said. “I am happy more people from Nagaland are opting Kerala to pursue MBBS. In Kozhikode MCH recently one doctor joined the gynaecology department and one of my seniors is still in the cardiology department. It makes me happy that people from my state are understanding the value of Kerala,” he said.

Visazo’s journey was difficult, as he is an amputee. He lost his left leg in Class VIII, during his first train journey. He started to lead his life on a prosthetic leg. Though he fell, he rose and again worked hard to live comfortably on his new legs.

