Home States Kerala

Spike in sale of air guns; Kerala officials appalled 

Currently, around 20 armoury shops in the state sell approximately 100 guns a year, while numerous online shopping portals offer air guns and rifles at discounts.

Published: 07th October 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Assault Rifles

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent murder of Paulson T J has placed the spotlight back on attacks involving air guns. The 48-year-old was showered with multiple rounds by his brother Thomas  T J, a Kerala High Court employee, at their residence in Edayappuram, near Aluva. Around six incidents of attacks involving air guns were reported in the state this year alone. Three of the episodes resulted in fatalities. In 2022, five such attacks were reported.

Although air guns are frequently used for sports or self-defence, their easy availability and the fact that they can be held without a licence make them an attractive option for criminal activity. To make matters worse, air guns are now mainly sold online, leaving authorities in the dark regarding the identity of gun owners. The state has witnessed a jump in the sale of air guns, however, it cannot be termed as rampant, say sources. 

Currently, around 20 armoury shops in the state sell approximately 100 guns a year, while numerous online shopping portals offer air guns and rifles at discounts. This increase in online sales has made it impossible to determine the number of gun owners accurately.

When contacted, armoury shop owners confirmed the jump in the sale of air guns via online platforms.

“The majority of customers now go online to buy air guns which has impacted our sales. Many online portals deal in a variety of brands, including foreign ones, by offering special prices. Prices can range up to Rs 2.5 lakh for some brands,” said  Sajan, the owner of Cochin Armoury.

“We sell around 100 guns every year and our customers are mostly small farmers, for self-defence, and youngsters, to practise shooting. The cost of a gun ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000,” said Sajan, adding that only a small percentage of buyers use them for criminal activity.

A licence is required for air rifles that generate more than 20 joules of energy, but air guns of .177 calibre, which is the standard for national and international competitions, do not require a licence. However, a 20-joules restriction still applies to them. 

Sources with the police department said the chance of misuse of air guns is high as firing from close range can kill a person. Moreover, they don’t require a licence. Air guns are less expensive than pistols that require a licence, making them more accessible to people who want to misuse them, sources said. The easy availability of air pistols and guns encourage many people to own them.

In the Aluva incident, Thomas fired seven rounds at his brother with the gun owned by their father, Joseph, from close range. Joseph, a retired railway employee, bought the gun a few years ago to practise shooting. However, this incident highlights the immediate need for more stringent regulation and law enforcement to prevent further harm. 

Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar said officers carry out regular inspection of gun holders.

“We have come across two incidents of misuse of air guns. We are conducting verification of all gun owners, both licenced and unlicensed, to avoid possible misuse within our jurisdiction,” he told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
guns air guns discount online shopping portal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp