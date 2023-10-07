Spike in sale of air guns; Kerala officials appalled 

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent murder of Paulson T J has placed the spotlight back on attacks involving air guns. The 48-year-old was showered with multiple rounds by his brother Thomas T J, a Kerala High Court employee, at their residence in Edayappuram, near Aluva. Around six incidents of attacks involving air guns were reported in the state this year alone. Three of the episodes resulted in fatalities. In 2022, five such attacks were reported.

Although air guns are frequently used for sports or self-defence, their easy availability and the fact that they can be held without a licence make them an attractive option for criminal activity. To make matters worse, air guns are now mainly sold online, leaving authorities in the dark regarding the identity of gun owners. The state has witnessed a jump in the sale of air guns, however, it cannot be termed as rampant, say sources.

Currently, around 20 armoury shops in the state sell approximately 100 guns a year, while numerous online shopping portals offer air guns and rifles at discounts. This increase in online sales has made it impossible to determine the number of gun owners accurately.

When contacted, armoury shop owners confirmed the jump in the sale of air guns via online platforms.

“The majority of customers now go online to buy air guns which has impacted our sales. Many online portals deal in a variety of brands, including foreign ones, by offering special prices. Prices can range up to Rs 2.5 lakh for some brands,” said Sajan, the owner of Cochin Armoury.

“We sell around 100 guns every year and our customers are mostly small farmers, for self-defence, and youngsters, to practise shooting. The cost of a gun ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 13,000,” said Sajan, adding that only a small percentage of buyers use them for criminal activity.

A licence is required for air rifles that generate more than 20 joules of energy, but air guns of .177 calibre, which is the standard for national and international competitions, do not require a licence. However, a 20-joules restriction still applies to them.

Sources with the police department said the chance of misuse of air guns is high as firing from close range can kill a person. Moreover, they don’t require a licence. Air guns are less expensive than pistols that require a licence, making them more accessible to people who want to misuse them, sources said. The easy availability of air pistols and guns encourage many people to own them.

In the Aluva incident, Thomas fired seven rounds at his brother with the gun owned by their father, Joseph, from close range. Joseph, a retired railway employee, bought the gun a few years ago to practise shooting. However, this incident highlights the immediate need for more stringent regulation and law enforcement to prevent further harm.

Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar said officers carry out regular inspection of gun holders.

“We have come across two incidents of misuse of air guns. We are conducting verification of all gun owners, both licenced and unlicensed, to avoid possible misuse within our jurisdiction,” he told TNIE.

