Bombing, rocket shelling rampant; Keralite expats safe in Israel

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ashokan Nair, 48, was looking forward to having a lazy weekend when he got a rude jolt at 6 AM Israel time when the sound of a huge bomb woke him up on Saturday.

Muvattupuzha native Ashokan has been working as a senior carer in war-torn Israel for the last 15 years. Palakkad native Bobby Mon, a chef at Kiryat Gat, South Israel, said the war is happening due to political pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been facing as his support is dwindling.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone from Tel Aviv, Ashokan said he is not scared of the war as bombing and firing are not something new to him. Ashokan said every building in Israel has a compulsory safety cellar room. When a warning siren is heard, they get into the bunker.

“Now I am on my way to the care home in a transport bus. People are moving out freely amid noises of rockets and bombs at some distance. We have been told not to venture out as the bombs and rockets will be shot in mid-air itself. Then the chances of shells falling on us will be high which can either injure or kill us. I am staying with nine other Malayali friends 100 km away from Tel Aviv where most of us are working as carers and in other allied jobs,” said Ashokan.

He exuded confidence that nothing would happen to Israel as the local population is mostly military people. According to Ashokan, there are over 10,000 Malayalis living in Israel. Ashokan, who was working as an insurance surveyor, said shops and restaurants are open. Hence there is no threat of food scarcity. Ashokan’s friend, Bobby, a native of Palakkad Mangalam dam, had come to Israel as a chef five years ago. After working in a catering service in his hometown, he decided to seek greener pastures at Betaful Restaurant in Kiryat Gat.

“I feel that the current war has been triggered politically as it is widely said here that the Israeli Prime Minister is facing adversities. Here people are very bold and they would face any adversities and the Israeli government has closed its eyes to a certain extent on the advances made by Hamas. The restaurant I am working at is currently open. Due to the bombing, the number of people coming to restaurants might be less. Here, bombing and shelling happen frequently. When the siren is heard, we just have to get into the bunker, wherever you are,” said Bobby.

But both Ashokan and Bobby said that during night, the rocket attacks would be happening continuously. They both feel that in the coming days there are chances of more bombings happening which would then lead to the closure of shops and restaurants.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ashokan Nair, 48, was looking forward to having a lazy weekend when he got a rude jolt at 6 AM Israel time when the sound of a huge bomb woke him up on Saturday. Muvattupuzha native Ashokan has been working as a senior carer in war-torn Israel for the last 15 years. Palakkad native Bobby Mon, a chef at Kiryat Gat, South Israel, said the war is happening due to political pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been facing as his support is dwindling. Speaking to TNIE over the phone from Tel Aviv, Ashokan said he is not scared of the war as bombing and firing are not something new to him. Ashokan said every building in Israel has a compulsory safety cellar room. When a warning siren is heard, they get into the bunker. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Now I am on my way to the care home in a transport bus. People are moving out freely amid noises of rockets and bombs at some distance. We have been told not to venture out as the bombs and rockets will be shot in mid-air itself. Then the chances of shells falling on us will be high which can either injure or kill us. I am staying with nine other Malayali friends 100 km away from Tel Aviv where most of us are working as carers and in other allied jobs,” said Ashokan. He exuded confidence that nothing would happen to Israel as the local population is mostly military people. According to Ashokan, there are over 10,000 Malayalis living in Israel. Ashokan, who was working as an insurance surveyor, said shops and restaurants are open. Hence there is no threat of food scarcity. Ashokan’s friend, Bobby, a native of Palakkad Mangalam dam, had come to Israel as a chef five years ago. After working in a catering service in his hometown, he decided to seek greener pastures at Betaful Restaurant in Kiryat Gat. “I feel that the current war has been triggered politically as it is widely said here that the Israeli Prime Minister is facing adversities. Here people are very bold and they would face any adversities and the Israeli government has closed its eyes to a certain extent on the advances made by Hamas. The restaurant I am working at is currently open. Due to the bombing, the number of people coming to restaurants might be less. Here, bombing and shelling happen frequently. When the siren is heard, we just have to get into the bunker, wherever you are,” said Bobby. But both Ashokan and Bobby said that during night, the rocket attacks would be happening continuously. They both feel that in the coming days there are chances of more bombings happening which would then lead to the closure of shops and restaurants.