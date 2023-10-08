CM alleges conspiracy to defame Kerala government

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A conspiracy was hatched against the office of health minister, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking at a function held at Dharmadom on Saturday, the CM said that the allegations levelled against the health minister and the department were short-lived and the kingpin behind the conspiracy was arrested by the police as well.

“The conspiracy was hatched by some media houses and some individuals, with an intention to tarnish the image of the government. This is neither the first of the allegations nor the last. More such allegations would come again,” said Pinarayi.

“When I had contested to assembly in 1996 from Payyannur, I too had to face such fabricated allegations. It was said that crores of rupees were given to me in anticipation that I would become a minister. It was a perfect example of a concoction of stories to defame the party and the leaders,” he said.

“Then it was seen as an isolated incident of spreading false news. But, things have changed now as it has become a regular occurrence in public life,” Pinarayi said.

