JD(S) Kerala unit rejects Deve Gowda’s decision to join NDA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala unit of Janata Dal (Secular) has rejected the decision of party national president H D Deve Gowda to cooperate with the NDA. A decision in this regard was taken at the state executive of the party which met in Kochi on Saturday. “The state unit will stick to the original ideology of secularism and socialism and continue with the Left Front in Kerala,” said state president Mathew T Thomas.

The state executive also decided to get in touch with other state units that opposed the national president’s decision.

“The decision of the national president is contrary to the resolution passed by the national conference of the party in Bengaluru in October 2022. There was no discussion regarding the change in policy within the party. The state executive decided not to accept the decision to cooperate with the NDA,” he said.

Pointing out that the policies of the Congress are against the concept of democracy, he said it will not be able to become an alternative for the BJP. “The decision to cooperate with the BJP is in violation of the party’s policy. The state unit had rejected a similar decision taken by the national leadership in 2006,” said Mathew T Thomas.

