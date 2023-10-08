Kerala High Court directs police to come up with plan to curb ‘review bombing’ of films

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an attempt to curb ‘review bombing’ aimed at denigrating newly released movies, the Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to respond regarding the action to be taken against motivated and malafide film reviews.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Mubeen Rauf, director of ‘Aromalinte Aadyathe Pranayam’ alleging that there is an organised racket, particularly in the ‘online spectrum’, working to deliberately denigrate a movie with the intention of “unjust enrichment, coupled with blackmail and extortion”.

The amicus curiae appointed by the court had informed that there is sufficient material to establish that there are such vested interests, some of whom even think that they can “make or break movies”. There is even a word for these activities — ‘review bombing’, the amicus curiae stated.

Seeking the police chief’s response, Justice Devan Ramachandran said, scrutiny may be required at the stage of acceptance of a complaint, coupled with a preliminary inquiry before a crime is registered. The protocols in this regard will have to be carefully thought of, to ensure that honest and bonafide ‘reviews’ are distinguished from motivated and malafide ones.

The court also directed to inform how an individual or an entity can file a complaint against activities, including unlawful and motivated ‘review bombing’.

The court observed that every movie is an intellectual property. Apart from being so, it also entails the reputation, sweat, blood and aspirations of several people, not merely the producers, lead stars or directors.

There ought to be some measures in place where directors, producers or other persons associated with movies can make complaints, to trigger a proper investigation and the consequences that follow- both under the Penal Law and under laws relating to cybercrimes.

The Central government’s counsel said the functionaries of the Union government are also aware of the problem that exists not only in Kerala but also in other parts of India. Therefore, they will also deliberate upon this and inform suggestions before the court.

