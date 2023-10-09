61-year-old saves four of family from drowning in Kaliyar, turns local hero

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An outing at Kaliyar river near Pothanikadu in Muvattupuzha would have turned tragic for four members of a family on Thursday, September 5, were it not for Madathaniyil Sasi. Without worrying for his own life, the 61-year-old, who resides nearby, jumped into the river and saved a couple and their two children who got caught in the undercurrent and were minutes away from drowning. Roy, a native of Parambanchery near Pothanikadu who is settled in Australia, was visiting his home town with his family for the holidays. On Thursday, Roy, along with his wife and three children aged 13, 10 and eight years, ventured into the river at Athimattam ghat near their home for a bath.

However, tragedy struck when their 10-year-old son, who was standing on the riverbanks, slipped and fell into the river. His mother, Roy’s wife, jumped in but got caught in the undercurrent. Roy jumped in and rescued his son, but struggled to navigate the waves when he went back to save his wife. Seeing their parents struggling, the boy and the eight-year-old girl panicked and entered the river, but were caught in the undercurrent too.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old girl, Roy’s eldest child, who was on the shore, rushed to Sasi’s house seeking help. “Born and brought up abroad, the girl could not speak Malayalam. However, I sensed the panic in her voice and understood what she was saying. I rushed to the river,” said Sasi, a rubber tapper.

There, he saw the four persons struggling in the water. Though scared, Sasi jumped into the water and fought the currents to rescue the girl and the boy. In the meantime, Roy and his wife caught hold of a tree branch spreading into the river. Sasi ran to the spot and rescued the duo before they let go of the branch due to fatigue.

Upon learning about the incident, other residents rushed to the spot and took Roy and the others to a private hospital in Muvattupuzha. Sasi’s heroics were lauded by everyone, including Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and district panchayat president Ullas Thomas. Residents said this was not the first time that ‘Sasi chettan’, as he is fondly called, has rescued people. They said he saved five people from drowning earlier.

“Having lived here for 33 years, I know the river well,” Sasi said. People in the area are now according reception to Sasi for his courageous act. Sasi and his wife Shibi stay in the house near the river. The couple’s daughter is married while their son lives abroad.

