7-yr-old Mahalakshmi keeps piling on the honours

Rahul Reghu By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Age is often no barrier for achievement, and this rings true for Mahalakshmi Anand. At just seven years old, she secured the title of first runner-up at the UAE International Fashion Idol show, held in September.

Following up on the success, she was honoured with the UAE Achievement Award. Mahalakshmi, the only daughter of Anand Kumar and Neena Anand, is a second grader at Abu Dubai’s Sunrise school.

For Mahalakshmi, her parents have been her greatest source of inspiration. “Balancing my studies and my passion is not easy, constant support from elders is essential. My parents, especially my mother, have been unwavering supporters. She is my role model, always encouraging me to embrace any challenge,” she told TNIE.

Reflecting on her accomplishments, Mahalakshmi noted: “More than 50 candidates participated in the fashion event. Though I didn’t secure the title, I’m content with the runner-up position. My hard work paid off, and I’m thrilled to have reached the final stage.”

In 2021, she earned her first accolade at the tender age of five, becoming the youngest to identify the most scientists and their inventions in a minute. This garnered her recognition in the India Book of Records and the British Book of Records. Additionally, she clinched the Kalam’s World Records for ‘extraordinary grasping power’ among genius kids.

She also secured the record for being the youngest and fastest to perform and recite the maximum number of mudras and expressions. With a background in bharatnatyam, she flawlessly executed 55 mudras and expressions in just 53 seconds, earning her a place in the India Book of Records, the International Book of Records, and the Champion Book of World Records.

