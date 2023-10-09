Congress ‘A’ group leaders bat for ousted members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent Congress leaders from the ‘A’ group, K C Joseph and Benny Behanan, have submitted a letter to the state Congress leadership, urging the party to reinstate ousted leaders. This request holds significant importance as general elections are scheduled for early next year.

It has been reliably learnt that the ‘A’ group leaders have appealed to the party leadership to reconsider the disciplinary actions taken against certain leaders and welcome them back into the fold. Among the prominent leaders in question are Babu George, the former district chief of Pathanamthitta, Saji P Chacko, the former district panchayat president, and M A Latheef, a staunch supporter of Oommen Chandy in Thiruvananthapuram.

Babu George faced suspension from the party due to an alleged incident in which he behaved improperly and attempted to forcefully open a closed door during a meeting at the Pathanamthitta DCC office in February of this year.

In the case of Saji P Chacko, he was removed from the preliminary membership of the party following multiple complaints received by the leadership during the Mallappally Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank election. He was accused of pressuring one of the leaders endorsed by the Pathanamthitta DCC to withdraw his nomination, which led to his falling out of favour with the party.

Former Congress state secretary Latheef also faced expulsion from the party, reportedly due to his involvement in dissident activities in October 2021.

