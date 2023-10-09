Congress on lookout for candidates for Kannur, Alappuzha LS seats

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following Kannur MP K Sudhakaran’s decision not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, talks have begun in the Congress, at the unofficial level, to find his successor. Choosing a candidate for the Alappuzha seat, currently held by the CPM, is also high on the party’s priority list, it is learnt.

Those in the know said Sudhakaran, the Congress state president, has set his mind on fielding either of his two trusted lieutenants, K Jayant or M Liju, from Kannur. The party had decided to field sitting MPs from their respective seats in 2024. At a party meeting, Sudhakaran had lamented the lack of good leaders who could succeed him. However, rumours are rife that either Jayant or Liju would get the ticket to the Kannur seat.

Jayant, 51, hails from Kozhikode. If fielded, this would be the first electoral outing of the Congress state general secretary attached to Sudhakaran. In fact, a large section of party leaders have claimed on numerous occasions that Jayant is the “de-facto Congress state president” due to his proximity to Sudhakaran.

“In all likelihood, Jayant is expected to get the ticket to Kannur. He belongs to the Thiyya community which would play to his advantage. There is no other youth leader in Kannur with winnability,” said a senior Congress leader who did not wish to be named.

However, former Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran, who has contested from Kannur as well as the former Cannanore LS seat, is unhappy with Jayant’s name doing the rounds. “This is not the time to experiment with a new candidate in Kannur. The Youth Congress’ activities have come to a standstill. There is a dearth of young leaders who can be fielded in the LS elections. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cozied up to the Samastha and with the Christian community. So every LS seat is going to be crucial,” said Mullappally. It had been Mullappally who predicted 20 seats for the UDF in the LS elections in 2019. In the end, the Congress-led front clinched 19 seats.

TOUGH DECISIONS AROUND CORNER

Former Alappuzha DCC president M Liju has already apprised Sudhakaran of his lack of interest to contest from Kannur

With CPM MP A M Ariff likely to defend his Alappuzha seat, the Congress is likely to field a candidate from the minority community

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following Kannur MP K Sudhakaran’s decision not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, talks have begun in the Congress, at the unofficial level, to find his successor. Choosing a candidate for the Alappuzha seat, currently held by the CPM, is also high on the party’s priority list, it is learnt. Those in the know said Sudhakaran, the Congress state president, has set his mind on fielding either of his two trusted lieutenants, K Jayant or M Liju, from Kannur. The party had decided to field sitting MPs from their respective seats in 2024. At a party meeting, Sudhakaran had lamented the lack of good leaders who could succeed him. However, rumours are rife that either Jayant or Liju would get the ticket to the Kannur seat. Jayant, 51, hails from Kozhikode. If fielded, this would be the first electoral outing of the Congress state general secretary attached to Sudhakaran. In fact, a large section of party leaders have claimed on numerous occasions that Jayant is the “de-facto Congress state president” due to his proximity to Sudhakaran.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In all likelihood, Jayant is expected to get the ticket to Kannur. He belongs to the Thiyya community which would play to his advantage. There is no other youth leader in Kannur with winnability,” said a senior Congress leader who did not wish to be named. However, former Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran, who has contested from Kannur as well as the former Cannanore LS seat, is unhappy with Jayant’s name doing the rounds. “This is not the time to experiment with a new candidate in Kannur. The Youth Congress’ activities have come to a standstill. There is a dearth of young leaders who can be fielded in the LS elections. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has cozied up to the Samastha and with the Christian community. So every LS seat is going to be crucial,” said Mullappally. It had been Mullappally who predicted 20 seats for the UDF in the LS elections in 2019. In the end, the Congress-led front clinched 19 seats. TOUGH DECISIONS AROUND CORNER Former Alappuzha DCC president M Liju has already apprised Sudhakaran of his lack of interest to contest from Kannur With CPM MP A M Ariff likely to defend his Alappuzha seat, the Congress is likely to field a candidate from the minority community