HC to modify dress code of women judicial officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant development within the judiciary, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court announced on Sunday that the court has decided to grant the request of women judicial officers to modify the existing five decade old dress code.

Chief Justice A J Desai made the announcement during the 69th annual general body meeting of the Kerala Judicial Officers Association (KJOA) held at the HC auditorium. He conveyed that the HC has decided to approve the long-pending request of women judicial officers for a change in dress code.

A committee of judges was appointed by the HC to examine this representation, and a report was presented during the Full Court meeting. The representation from the officers sought permission to wear more comfortable attire such as churidar, sleeve shirts, and pants in courtrooms.

Wearing the traditional sari, white collar band, and black gown has proven to be an uncomfortable combination, especially when they are required to sit in crowded courtrooms for extended periods, particularly in hot and humid weather conditions. The Chief Justice mentioned that an official communication regarding this decision will be released soon.

